Oprah Winfrey’s Roughly 1,000-Acre Maui Property Portfolio Under Severe Wildfire Threat In Midst of Backlash Over ‘Land Grab’

Oprah Winfrey is one of the largest landowners on the island of Maui but if the wildfires currently ripping through the island reach her land it, too, could face destruction.

Wildfires erupted on Maui on Aug. 8. The fires were able to spread over the last few days as a result of dry conditions caused by drought and intense winds. The fire has burned thousands of homes and commercial properties and led to an estimated 93 fatalities. To date, this is the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history and reportedly the deadliest U.S. fire in more than a century.

Winfrey has described the wildfires as “overwhelming,” according to Hello! magazine. However, she has been visiting people using the War Memorial Stadium as shelter, and purchasing items for people in need. In 2019, when wildfires spread throughout Maui, Winfrey, who purchased two properties in Maui in 2003, opened her private road, allowing residents to travel safely.

“I’m really pleased to have so many people supporting… bringing what they can and doing what they can,” she said.

To all of the X users who are pushing a conspiracy theory that Oprah Winfrey is somehow responsible for the Maui, Hawaii wildfires because her estate didn’t burn down, just STOP!



Winfrey, who reportedly has a net worth of $3.5 billion, owns over 1,000 acres of land across the island. This past March, she purchased 873 acres of land for $6.6 million. Sources believe Winfrey has spent $60 million on her properties.

In particular, Winfrey’s ranch-style property, which has been featured prominently on her website and television show, could be harmed. Located in the Kula area, this property is her primary residence when she is in Maui.

Inside Oprah Winfrey’s Maui Estate

In 2003, Winfrey scooped up two properties in Maui, totaling 163 acres, for $5.3 million.

Winfrey’s favorite space on the property is the ranch-style home she renovated with the help of famed decorator Ellie Cullman. The main house is 4,300 square feet, including three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

