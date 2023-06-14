‘This Is Sad’: Actor John Amos Speaks Out Amid Elder Abuse Investigation, His Son’s Friend Alleges His Daughter Shannon Is Trying ‘Get Whatever Money’ She Can from GoFundMe She Set Up In Amos’ Name

Actor John Amos is speaking out against claims that he’s the victim of elder abuse and he wants any funds collected through GoFundMe donations requested by his daughter to be immediately returned.

Fans of the 83-year-old “Good Times” star are even more concerned now that an investigation is underway based on claims revealed by Shannon Amos. She said he’s been hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, since last month as he reportedly recovered from fluid building up in his lower body.

Shannon Amos and John Amos. (Photo: Shannon Amos / YouTube)

But contrary to her remarks, Amos said he is “not in the ICU” and is “doing well” in a statement obtained by People magazine. It also stated that the beloved entertainer and his son, K.C., would reveal more at a later date.

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life,” read the statement. “First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.”

K.C. Amos is known for regularly sharing videos of himself and his famous father on Instagram and TikTok. In a video shared on June 12, fans were happy to see Amos looking well during K.C.’s hospital visit.

“Who can deny the bond a father & son have for each other?” he and his father captioned the video on their separate pages.

When Amos saw his son, he exclaimed, “Man, I’m so glad to see you, I don’t know what to do! Boy you made my day, you made my life,” as the two hugged.

K.C. wrote in the comment section, “Thank you for the support here everybody. The hate has been visceral, although I reckon its like Pops says that part ‘goes with the territory.’”

The director and producer has also shared other posts that social media users viewed as cryptic, including one that read, “The Go Fund was not authorized by John Amos.”

On June 13, K.C. shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM he received from another individual, who alleges his sister is the culprit behind these false claims.

“Hay KC it’s been a long time brother. Glad to see your dad is doing better,” the message began. “I personally whitenesses your sister try to frame you in 2009 with calling adult protection against you when you we’re taking care of your mom Which I know was a lie I was there. I’m more than willing to talk to authorities on your behalf because I’ve witnessed this behaviors for years and I know the root is to get whatever money she can get.”

John Amos’ son K.C. shares a screenshot of a message he received, alleging that his sister Shannon set up her father’s GoFundMe account for “money” amid his elder abuse investigation. (Photo: k.c.amos/Instagram)

Social media users responded in K.C.’s comment section:

“I unfortunately remember this. It was rough. I thought you all had mended things. It’s sad to see it happening again.”

“Wow. Life is short. Whatever the case is between your sis, WORK IT OUT!! This mess doesn’t need to be on social media. God Bless!”

“Your sister never put your name on her IG, so why are you slandering her? This is sad.”

In a separate video shared on May 14, the “West Wing” actor sits among a crowd of what appears to be family, friends, and loved ones singing “Lovely Day” by the late Bill Withers. “Happy Mothers Day everybody! ((;,” read K.C.’s caption.

Shannon claims she received a devastating phone call on the same day about their father’s ailing health.

“On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad, sharing that he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him,” she wrote. “ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread.”

She also revealed that her father was a “victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation by a caregiver,” which Amos’ representative, Belinda Foster, recently denied.

Foster said she had no idea why the spiritual leader had begun a GoFundMe on behalf of her father seeking $500,000 in donations.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Human Services are working together to investigate Shannon’s allegations, as noted in a press release obtained by 9News.

“Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years,” read the statement. “He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office. We want to send our well wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that he has a speedy recovery.”

The “Coming 2 America” star has strong ties to Colorado, where he owns a home and once played football at Colorado State University. Amos was also signed as a free agent to the Denver Broncos before an injured hamstring ended his football career.

Amos shares both of his children with his ex-wife, Noel J. Mickelson. Shannon has yet to respond to the latest claims about her father or her brother’s post.