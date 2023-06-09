‘This Is So Sad!’: Daughter of ‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Launches GoFundMe Following His Hospitalization and Accusations of Elderly Abuse, His Rep Denies Her Claims

John Amos is reportedly in the hospital and his daughter is claiming that he is the victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation. But the “Good Times” actor denies it all.

On June 7, Shannon Amos claimed in a GoFundMe post that her father was in an ICU. She alleges that she received a call from her father on May 14 saying he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee.

Shannon Amos and John Amos. (Photo: Shannon Amos / YouTube)

She said was out of the country at the time but noted that they had a brief FaceTime conversation before his pain became too great. Shannon said that she later found out the veteran actor was in an intensive care unit after a friend flew to Memphis on her behalf.

“What we found shattered our world,” she wrote. “My dad fighting for his life in the ICU. During the following weeks, my family and I unraveled a horrifying truth…my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

Shannon said she’s “determined to seek justice” for her father. She is also “working closely” with the local Sheriff’s Department in his home state and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

Related: 7 Best Black TV Dads Of All Time

The entrepreneur claims that a caregiver has exploited her father and “alleged perpetrators” had “stripped” his home of valuables.

“John, affectionately known as ‘America’s Dad,’ has unfortunately fallen victim to elder abuse and fiduciary exploitation, and we are in immediate need of resources to cover his legal expenses, long-term care, ongoing medical treatment, and the costs associated with his Shrecent hospitalization in another state away from home,” she continued.

The 56-year-old said the family is seeking “legal assistance” in order to take care of their father’s medical needs and other expenses.

“The cruelty inflicted upon my dad leaves me questioning what kind of human could commit such acts. Yet, we hold onto hope that justice will prevail. Every penny raised will be entrusted to a special fund for my father, dedicated solely to his care, legal fees, and aftercare.”

She also noted that funds were needed for his children to travel and be by his side as he resides in a different state than his children. The GoFundMe is requesting $500,000 in donations and has so far accumulated over $9,000.

According to TMZ, the outlet spoke to Amos on June 8, who allegedly denied that he was being financially exploited and he has no idea why his daughter would say so. The “Roots” actor also reportedly said he was not fighting for his life and does not know why Shannon created a GoFundMe page.

Amos’ representative Belinda Foster reportedly told the outlet that Amos was hospitalized to have fluid removed from his lower body, which was causing heart issues. She added that doctors have removed all the fluid, and Amos is close to feeling at 100 percent. As for the elder abuse claims, Amos said that’s a lie and no one is abusing him, nor has he been fighting for his life.

It’s unclear who the caregiver Shannon made reference to but fans were saddened to learn of Amos’ hospitalization.

“This is so sad! And I stay watching his son TikTok videos with him ! I hope it’s not him doing that,” noted one.

“Now who exploited him is the real question? Prayers up to John,” added another.

One fan questioned Shannon’s account and replied, “The details are too vague. Is this guardianship abuse? Familial? Why is he hospitalized? Does he have a social worker? Care worker?”

One individual proposed a suspicion about Amos’ son. They wrote, “Hmmmm something seems fishy. John is always with his son KC, making videos. They just spent months in Jamaica and had a blast.”

https://twitter.com/HRHjorge/status/1519446638657523713?s=20

The 83-year-old “Coming To America” actor danced with his daughter back in April in a video shared on TikTok, and his son K.C. often shares fun videos of their time together on social media.

After news of Amos’ denial was reported, Shannon took to social media to clear things up in a video. His daughter encouraged TMZ to check with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to check if there is a case. She said her father may be “upset” and “embarrassed” she revealed information about his health, but she was doing what is in his best interest.

“I am not crazy,” Shannon said. “So, thank you TMZ for breaking the story but I want you to report it accurately.”

She also said Amos’ rep Foster is a travel agent masquerading as a publicist. Shannon also said she had the receipts to prove her claims but failed to share any in the video. The New Jersey native said her father’s “closest” family and friends were supportive of her decisions regarding her father.

Amos disputed his daughter’s claim in a post on his personal Instagram page. The message read, “The Go Fund was not authorized by John Amos,” and continued in the caption writing, “PERIOD.” His page shows he was in a wheel chair in April.

One fan replied, “If he doesn’t want his business out there I feel like she should just be quiet! This is family business ma’am.”

Amos is also known for his roles in “Ballers,” “The Ranch,” and Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Witness Protection,” as well as 2021’s “Coming 2 America. Fans are hoping and praying for his speedy recovery.