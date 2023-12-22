Method Man Is the Latest Rapper to be Accused of Assaulting a Woman In the 1990s

Many people on social media are asking if legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man, 52, assaulted a woman back in his ’90s heyday after a TikToker dropped a blind item on her profile.

Jayden Steele casually lay on a bed full of blue pillows this week and dropped a major bomb on Monday, Dec. 18.

“You guys want to know the reason why all of these people are coming forward now telling their stories and they didn’t do it in the past?” the woman said regarding the boldness of the #MeToo movement that has dominated headlines for the past few years.

The former model alleged that she was “physically attacked” by a “large rapper” who was at the top of his game in the ’90s. She added he was currently an actor, working more on screen than in the booth.

People wondered if it was LL Cool J, Ice T, or Method Man.

“This man attacked me,” Steele recalled. “I defended myself. 10 squad cars were called to the hotel because we tore that b—h up.”

She said though five officers came and got statements from her, not “one police report was written about the incident.”

“I work for attorneys at that time in New York and because my attorneys represented the head of the record label he was on, they told me to pick my battles,” she said, adding, “You want to know why, that’s why.”

Steele never mentioned a name in her one-minute video, but one person in her comment section immediately suggested the Grammy winning-artist’s name, since he was the biggest star of one of Hip-Hop’s biggest groups.

“Is it method man? Ijs,” one person asked. She immediately replied, “Yes.”

“Looorrrrdddddddd not Method *drops to knees in pain* I’m so sorry this happened to you,” another wrote.

After the controversy made its way to the X platform, a few people said that they felt sorry that she went through this.

One person wrote, “I don’t put nothing past nobody and it’s plausible why there would be no police report. But yet again it’s like what now.”

However, not everyone sided with the woman. One person wrote, “Idk, Black man in the 90s attacks a woman and a squadron of police officers come…. And that Black male isn’t arrested? Is there a different 90s this occurred in? lol 2090?”

Method Man has not responded to these accusations that surfaced subsequent to Sean “P. Diddy” Combs facing three lawsuits accusing him of sexually assaulting women, including his former girlfriend.

On Nov. 16, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a 35-page lawsuit against the music mogul, detailing nearly a decade of mental, physical, and sexual abuse by the former Bad Boy Records founder.

Within 24 hours of the lawsuit being filed, the 54-year-old settled with Ventura, triggering a wave of other purported victims to come forward following her example.

“Enough is enough,” Diddy wrote, “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick pay day.”

He continued, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth. Sean Diddy Combs.”

Diddy has since turned off the comments of his Instagram page.