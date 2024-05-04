‘It’s Indefensible’: Stephen A. Smith Rips Patrick Beverley as Rumors Loom Baller Won’t Return to ESPN After Snubbing Female Reporter Because She’s Not a Subscriber to His Podcast

Patrick Beverley is on an apology tour following his very unsettling behavior in Indianapolis on May 2. The Milwaukee Bucks star received a barrage of backlash when he refused to allow postgame questions from ESPN producer Malinda Adams once he learned she was not one of the 268,000 subscribers to his “Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” on YouTube. Unfortunately, his ill behavior cost him big time with ESPN executives.

Beverley’s regrettable moment happened in the locker room shortly after the Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Thursday.

Beverley paused questions to turn to Adams and ask, “You subscribed to my pod?”

“I do not,” she replied before mentioning that a male colleague in the room was a subscriber. The Bucks point guard then quickly shut down Adams’ attempt to ask him any questions.

“You can’t interview me, then. No disrespect,” Beverley said with a straight face. Despite the fact Adams had not asked any questions and was just holding a microphone at the time.

Moments later, Beverley put a stop to that as well, “Can you move that mic out my face, please,” he told her as he pushed her microphone away.

Adams moved her microphone a distance away, but it appeared that it wasn’t sufficient enough for Beverley, and he repeated himself.

“Could you move that mic, please, or just get out the circle, please, for me, please, ma’am? If you’re not subscribed to my pod, I appreciate that. Thank you.”

Beverley’s actions were quickly met with disappointment from members of sports media who felt that Adams did not deserve the mistreatment she experienced.

“Clown behavior,” former ESPN host and current sports commentator Jemele Hill wrote on X.

“Malinda is one of the best in the business — a consummate pro. Not to mention one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” Malika Andrews tweeted.

According to Adams, Beverley reached out to her and offered an apology. “I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support. I am humbled. Patrick Beverley just called me and apologized,” she wrote on X on May 3.

Adams also confirmed that the Bucks contacted her. “The Bucks also reached out to apologize. I’ve been in news for over 40 years and kindness and grace always win.”

Both incidents with Malinda Adams and the female Pacers fan have already come across the desk of Bucks coach Doc Rivers, who has spoken to Pat Beverley.

“I did (speak with Beverley) right away because that’s not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way,” Rivers told The Athletic. “We’re better than that. Pat feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally — this is an emotional game, and things happen — unfortunately, you’re judged immediately, and he let the emotions get the better of him.”

Rivers went on to say, “I’m glad that he called (Adams). That didn’t come from us. We talked about things you just can’t do, and so I’m glad that he called because that call came from him, not us telling him to make that call.”

Stephen A. Smith had quite a bit to say about his disappointment in the point guard’s actions.

“I just can’t believe he did that,” Smith said on “First Take” after letting out a heavy sigh. “I’ve known Patrick Beverley for years. I love the brother. It’s inexcusable. It’s indefensible.”

Smith goes on to discuss an incident in which Beverley hurled a ball into the stands, hitting a female Pacers fan in the head, as well as the incident that took place in the locker room with Malinda Adams.

“And then to go into the locker room thereafter and to address a female reporter, I’m quite sure there are male reporters in the locker room who don’t necessarily subscribe to Pat Beverley’s podcast,” said Smith. “Did you ask them whether they are subscribers to your podcast? Did you refuse to talk to them? So, now you have a situation where gender has been brought into the equation, and who knows how folks are going to label that? I cannot believe that Pat Beverley did that.”

The Bucks ultimately suffered a 120-98 loss to the Pacers, and the game had sealed Milwaukee’s 4-2 series loss when Beverley’s frustrations appeared to boil over in the locker room.

As for the ball-throwing incident, Rivers said, “He made the comment to me about what was being said back his way, and I just said, ‘I get it, but we’re coaches and athletes, we’re the entertainers or whatever we are. Sometimes [fans] can be in the wrong, but you just can’t do those certain things.’ And he knows that as well.”

Beverley’s locker room behavior reportedly didn’t sit well with ESPN executives, according to sources close to the situation. Front Office Sports reports that ESPN management has decided Beverley won’t be returning as an in-studio guest analyst for the network. However, an official statement has not yet been made.