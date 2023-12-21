Fans Say Oprah Winfrey Has Lost Weight Too ‘Rapidly’ After Zooming In on Loose Skin on Her Stomach

Oprah Winfrey has been running around state to state for the U.S. press tour for “The Color Purple.” For weeks, she’s mostly been seen during appearances and interviews in whites, grays, and radiant shades of purple in honor of the film she once starred in as Sophia.

Oprah Winfrey confesses she uses weight-loss medication following speculation about her being on Ozempic. (Photo: @oprah/Instagram)

Footage of the media mogul wearing a purple suit and matching vest underneath at a screening at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., last week resurfaced on the internet since Winfrey revealed that she took weight-loss medication. The OWN creator can be seen wearing the same outfit on the purple carpet as well as during her appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Social media users who zoomed in noticed Winfrey seemingly flashing her toned mid-section through a tiny peek-a-boo just above her belly button.

Winfrey has muted the comments on all of her Instagram posts, therefore no one can comment.

Fans online have frequently discussed her weight-loss journey as an ambassador for Weight Watchers. But some say the “math is not adding up” after noticing her slimmer appearance.

“#Oprah – a week prior to Oprah showing up for the new Color Purple opening, in her Purple dress with her hands on her hips, then on Colbert in her Purple crop vest suit? she was interviewed stating her weight loss was all natural, no help. Now different story!” wrote one person on X.

Oprah’s journey with weight has long been the stuff of headlines, and in case you don’t remember the infamous 1988 episode in which she wheeled 67 pounds of animal fat in a little red wagon to represent the weight she had lost—well, our In Retrospect hosts do remember… — The Meteor (@themeteor) December 18, 2023

Another said, “I think Lady O is using the newest weight loss drug, Zepbound. Ozempic isn’t magic. You only lose a lb per week, if that. She seemed to have lost fairly rapidly.”

While some referred to Oprah as the “Queen of relatable struggles,” others criticized her for previously shaming weight-loss drugs.

“Such a liar and hypocrite,” said one critic. “She was asked and she denied using weight loss drug. Said she list it the old way with exercise and diet. Said drugs was the easy way out. We all knew better. Now she’s had to admit it’s weight loss drugs. Why lie about it?!”

Yet, a few are still puzzled by the media’s obsession with the 69-year-old’s weight.

“Which came first, our obsession with Oprah’s weight or Oprah herself leading a national conversation about weight? It’s hard to say,” they began, “but this week, the billionaire icon announced that she’s taking a semaglutide that’s helping her maintain her weight loss.”

They continued, “Oprah’s journey with weight has long been the stuff of headlines, and in case you don’t remember the infamous 1988 episode in which she wheeled 67 pounds of animal fat in a little red wagon to represent the weight she had lost—well, our In Retrospect hosts do remember…”

During a taping of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” the former talk show host explained that she was on a “liquid protein … medically supervised fast” for six weeks.

Winfrey later admitted that she had “starved” herself for nearly five months. She said there was some “controlled cheating” but didn’t specify the extent of her cheating.