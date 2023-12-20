Fans Say Drake Is ‘Stooping Low’ for Dropping Music Video with ‘Racist’ Morgan Wallen After Country Singer Was Caught Saying N-Word

On Dec. 20, Drake released the music video for “You Broke My Heart” off his “For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition” album, which dropped on Nov. 17. For the video, Drake tapped director Theo Skudra, who also directed his videos for “Sticky,” “Money in the Grave,” and “Toosie Slide,” among others.

Within the first two hours of its release, “You Broke My Heart” garnered over 136,000 views on YouTube. And within seconds, the music video’s co-star stole the show — country music star Morgan Wallen.

Fans are disappointed in Drake (left) for a collaboating with Morgan Wallen (right) on a music video that dropped this week. (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, @morganwallen/Instagram)

Morgan Wallen is known for getting his start in 2014 on season 6 of “The Voice,” where his talents were immediately recognized by Usher, who selected him to be part of his team. He later found himself on Adam Levine’s team before being eliminated in the playoffs. Wallen released his debut single a year later, but his breakout year and mainstream success would come in 2018 with the release of his debut album, “If I Know Me.” By August 2020, the album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums after a record-breaking 114 weeks. Wallen’s trajectory would quickly turn downward when the rising star was caught on video using a racial slur in 2021.

In the video, which was posted by TMZ in February 2021, Wallen and his group of drunk and unruly friends were hanging out outside his Nashville home. The group was so loud that neighbors began recording and that’s when the slur was captured. Wallen, who was attempting to make sure a friend got home safely, could be heard telling a friend, “take care of this “p— a– mother—! take care of this p— a– n—r,” before stumbling toward his home.

Though Wallen issued an apology at the time, calling his use of the word “n—r” “unacceptable and inappropriate,” his label suspended his recording contract, and his songs were removed from several playlists on streaming platforms.

Over time, Wallen has repaired his public image, and several fans in the country music world have completely forgiven his racist snafu. However, many others are not as quick to let Wallen slide and are disappointed in Drake for collaborating with someone who would loosely use a racial slur.

“Morgan Wallen said “N—a” and Drake put him on a track. Unbelievable,” said one of Drake’s critics on X.

“Morgan Wallen the racist? Drake surely couldn’t be stooping this low for attention,” said another.

Morgan Wallen the racist? Drake surely couldn’t be stooping this low for attention https://t.co/iatmgMQ4FQ — 🅱️⚡️ (@chicagoBRIZ) December 20, 2023

Another X user simply believes that Drake has ulterior motives for his collaboration with Wallen. “I love Drake but he’s such a culture vulture it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he started making country music to try to capitalise on the success Morgan Wallen has been having lately (who is trash by the way),” they wrote.

Drake wouldn’t be the first rapper to co-sign Morgan Wallen following his racist outburst. Last year, Lil Durk caught backlash for bringing Wallen out as a guest during his performance at the MLK Freedom Fest in Nashville.

Watch Drake’s “You Broke My Heart” video co-starring Morgan Wallen below.