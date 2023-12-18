Simone Biles Sets the Record Straight on Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Believe They Spotted a Baby Bump

Simone Biles is setting the record straight after fans speculated that she was expecting a baby with her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Biles took to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 13 to clear the air.

Fans began speculating about the four-time Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast after she shared several pictures on Instagram on Dec. 12 of herself supporting her husband at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Owens and the Packers were playing against the New York Giants, and Biles shared the post with the caption, “Monday night football.”

Simone Biles. (Photo: @simonebiles / Instagram)

The 26-year-old Olympian was sporting a beanie with her husband’s number “34” on the front and a baggy army jacket paired with a brown turtleneck and matching leggings. Fans quickly began speculating in the comment section that Biles was pregnant, but she shut it down with a post in her Instagram Stories the following day.

“I hate that I even have to address this,” wrote Biles. “But please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being ‘pregnant.’ I’m not pregnant.”

Biles and Owens were married back in April, and she has been a frequent supporter at his football games. After it was revealed that pop star Taylor Swift was dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and she began showing up to support him at his games, fans inevitably made comparisons on social media between the two famous couples.

After the Chiefs played the Packers on Dec. 3, fans weighed in. One fan wrote, “I’d rather have Simone Biles on our side than Taylor Swift any day of the week.” The fan also shared a video of Biles receiving a goat hat from a fan in the stands.

“Hi, Simone. What a pleasure to meet you,” said the fan. “You are the greatest of all time. I had to make you something, Okay? You are the GOAT.”

With that, the fan gave Biles a goat hat with “Biles” and “Goat” written on the sides. The fan also gifted Biles a Green Bay Packer hat with Owens’ name on the front.

I'd rather have Simone Biles on our side than Taylor Swift any day of the week https://t.co/Qor2E1GSGq — Alec Flint (@USMNTWORLDCUP) December 4, 2023

Biles graciously accepted the gifts and posed for pictures wearing the goat hat, and Owens and his team beat the Chiefs 27-19. Biles says she enjoys supporting Owens at his football games and was excited to be there during the holidays.

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do,” she said. “Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now so my season just ended. I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him.”

Biles and Owens were married at a courthouse in April but had another wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May.