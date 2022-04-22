From Ja Morant to Anthony Edwards, The NBA Playoffs Are Making Space for Young Players to Make Their Mark: ‘I’m the Best Defender In the NBA’ 

The first round of the NBA playoffs is well underway, and we are noticing excellent play from young players with little to no playoff experience. The common belief among some is that young players don’t help you win in the playoffs. That’s not true, and we are seeing examples of it this postseason.

Which young players are playing well, and can it continue?

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers lead the Toronto Raptors 3-0 in their best-of-seven first-round series. Maxey in his second season in the league, and is a key piece to the 76ers’ title hopes.

Through three games (small sample size, but that’s the playoffs) he is averaging 26 points on 60/47/100 shooting splits. He is the team’s second-leading scorer, and his ability to get into the paint and score at the rim is critical to the team’s offense.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are up 3-0 in their best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets. Poole, a third-year player, has scored a combined 86 points in his first three playoff games. That’s the second-most in franchise history.

Through three games he is averaging 28 points on absurd 66/59/81 shooting splits. His eFG% is a ridiculous 82.1. The Warriors new “death lineup” featuring Poole, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green is a nightmare to defend.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies came back from a 26-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series. These are two of the youngest teams in the league and they have players that are really stepping up.

Bane, a two-year pro, set the Grizzlies franchise record for most three-pointers in a playoff game after he went 7-of-15. He finished the game with 26 points, and is shooting 40 percent from three in this series.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

The “Ant Man” is 20 years old and in his second season in the league. He is averaging 25 points on 48/40/81 shooting splits in this series. Edwards has the ultimate confidence and is unafraid.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Statistically Morant is playing below his season averages through the first three games of the playoffs. He had an excellent Game 2, but struggled to score efficiently in Game 3. Despite that he managed to impact the game in a positive way.

Morant finished with a triple double, 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. As the Grizzlies mounted their ferocious comeback he started off ball on many possessions, and when it swung back to him he could attack the gaps in the Wolves’ defense.

