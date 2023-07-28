‘Yvette Is BACKKK!’: Taraji P. Henson Reprises ‘Baby Boy’ Character In New Music Video Cameo, Brings Feelings of Nostalgia to Film’s Fans

Taraji P. Henson gave fans feelings of nostalgia after she seemingly reprised her role as Yvette from the 2001 movie “Baby Boy.”

The film directed by the late John Singleton follows a character named Jody who was portrayed by singer Tyrese Gibson. The jobless 20-something man-boy constantly cheated on Henson’s character and drove around in her car while she worked.

Rapper Offset recently paid tribute to this classic movie by making it the theme of the music video to his latest song “Jealousy,” featuring his wife Cardi B.

For promotion, the “Hidden Figures” actress dropped a teaser video on Instagram that showed the “Bodak Yellow” rapper calling her up and asking for advice. As the clip opens, Cardi can be seen reclining on a couch in a setting similar to scenes from “Baby Boy.”

Taraji P. Henson’s new cameo brings feelings of nostalgia to loyal “Baby Boy” fans. @tarajiphenson/Instagram

When Henson picks up the phone, she is behind a desk listening to Cardi vent about her husband and his past infidelities.

“This hating a– b—h again talking s–t again. Bringing off my n—a, bringing off Offset again,” the Grammy winner said.

As their discussion about cheating came to a close, Henson reminded Cardi, “How you win this is you and your man win. Y’all get past this s–t and rub it all in that b—h face!”

Several social media users found amusement in their skit and noted how timeless of a character Yvette truly is.

“DECADES LATER & YVETTE’S CHARACTER IS STILL THAT GIRL.”

“Yvette is BACKKK!”

“Yvette’s still look good after 20 years baby yes let them know. Stay with him and work it out if you love him f–k all these hate a– b—-es.”

Not Taraji and the Baby Boy theme I like it. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/XHX3INntoq — Sky Daddy’s Daughter (@jermainsmom) July 28, 2023

Other commenters decided to play into the clip and leave comical messages which referenced the film.

“She know first hand from JODI.”



“That Baby Boy reference!! Come on Jody and Yvette!”



“‘Jody my Jody.’”

Although Gibson was not featured in the sketch, he recently referenced their film in response to a video that showed Henson dancing on Usher at his concert. The resurfaced recording was from Henson’s birthday last year.

Come July 29, “Baby Boy” will turn 22 years old. The film’s success netted the cast and crew several nominations, including 10 Black Reel Awards and three NAACP Image Awards, per IMDB.