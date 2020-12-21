‘We Should Be Allowed to Make Healthy Choices Publicly’: Danielle Brooks Defends Lizzo After Critics Shame Her for Trying to Improve Her Health

Recently, Lizzo received backlash from fans accusing the singer of promoting “diet culture” and buying into quick-fix diet fads after she revealed on a TikTok post that she was doing a 10-day juice detox.

The 32-year-old ultimately responded to her critics, explaining the reasoning behind her recent change in diet. The “Truth Hurts” singer revealed that she was highly stressed the month before and, “I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f-cked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.”

Despite the rude comments she received, many people rallied behind the three-time Grammy award winner, including actress Danielle Brooks.

Danielle Brooks (left), Lizzo (right). (Photos: @daniebb3/Instagram, @lizzo/Instagram)

The “Orange Is the New Black” star recently came to the defense of the singer and other curvy women who’ve faced criticism for choosing healthier lifestyles by sharing her own health journey after giving birth to her first child in November 2019.

In a lengthy Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photo of her flaunting her natural curves @the actress wrote, “As someone who coined the phrase #voiceofthecurves I’ve muted my voice for a few months now out of shame. I felt shameful of gaining weight.”

Danielle Brooks. @daniebb3/Instagram

Brooks expressed that despite having “brought a whole human into the world,” she felt ashamed of not maintaining her pre-baby weight, revealing that she had only lost 20 pounds of the additional 60 she had gained. The “Clemency” actress said she kept a low profile on social media in hopes to return showing off her new “snatched” body as so many other celebrity mommies do, but that wasn’t the case.

She continued, “Just like Lizzo, and so many other ‘fat’ girls we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy. I feel it’s important to share the journey, as a reminder that we are not alone, we ain’t always got it together, and that we are ALL works in progress.”

Brooks revealed that she too was doing “diets, cleanses, making all kinds health choices.” She added, “Not because I don’t love myself now, but because I DO love myself, my body and my mind. Bc I want to continue to feel strong and sexy without catching ‘the sugars’ or any other disease. It’s okay showing the in between of growth.” The star noted that “You ain’t always gotta have it all the way together.”

The photo garnered over 261,600 likes from friends and fans commending her transparency for speaking on something so intimate and supporting her fellow woman. Lizzo dropped an ❤️ in the comments section.

Meanwhile, actress Cynthia Erivo wrote, “Love you D!! So damn proud of you!! ❤️,” and “Beautifully stated beautiful lady!” actress Octavia Spencer expressed.