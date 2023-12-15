Nicki Minaj Accuses Billboard of Sabotaging the Success of ‘Pink Friday 2’ After 100K Album Sales Were Disqualified Due to New Rule

Nicki Minaj is taking the No. 1 spot on the Billboard music charts with first-week sales of her new album, “Pink Friday 2.” But, according to her, the success of her project has been hampered by the music authority.

The polarizing artist released the LP on Dec. 8 and is on track to surpass 200,000 unit sales. However, months ahead of the album’s release, Minaj teased that select fans would have the chance to choose which of the 22 tracks would be featured on the deluxe version of the project.

The Barbz, her unrelenting fanbase, were required to show proof of purchase of either the four digital or vinyl versions of the album.

She has since blasted Billboard, accusing their new chart rules of sabotaging her record sales numbers. In January 2022, the music magazine announced that only a single digital download per customer would count as a sale. Previously, up to four purchases per customer were included in the tally. Mini albums and those that sold for as low as $3.49 were also excluded.

“Billboard reached out to say they gon take away sales for me telling y’all about the 100 barbz thing,” wrote Minaj in a since-deleted Dec. 14 tweet. She then took a shot at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s August 2020 partnership with Twitter and Cash App to promote their hit “WAP.” Two thousand women won $500 each, totaling $1 million, by tweeting #WAPParty in support of the song and conversations regarding women’s empowerment, reported Variety.

Minaj conflated the outrage over her contest and that of her rivals’ deal when she stated, “You can give out millions in cashapp money tho. Lol. So barbz, me asking you to show PROOF of something that was already DELIVERED OR PURCHASED IS AGAINST THE RULES. SO pls disregard. Apologies.”

A second tweet, “Threatening me…like what? Huh? You don’t scare me. Take away all the sales y’all want. I’ve never not ended up feeling sorry for my enemies. Read that line again. God is in control.”

Cardi B responded to the allegations from Minaj and her fans. In a comment posted on The Neighborhood Talk, Cardi wrote, “I was minding my business!! WAP debuted at # 1 and teamed off with Cash App AFTER to give away money for women who was in need during the pandemic.. no mention or purchase of my music needed!! It was to help THEM. Ya keep poking at me with narratives and then when I finally response I’m the issue. Keep my name out ya mouth!!”

In a third tweet about the issue, Minaj laid out the numbers as proof of her sabotage. “They so mad They said 170-190 knowing it was 200k lardy. Then they said 199 just so that 2 wouldn’t leave they mouf chi. It’s at 300 but once they filter out 100k, you’ll be non the fkng wiser.”

She added, “I’m being punished for: Not signing a 360, Making great music, Having great fans, And for not leaving the game so that their new Nicki’s (who signed 360 deals) can be propped up to look as tho they are a lot more successful that they rlly are. Having too much power.”

Reactions to the viral rant have been mixed. On Instagram, one post read, “She’s literally the only artist hung up on billboard number.” A second user wrote, “Her album is already fire . Don’t worry Nicki! You don’t need no one sabotaging you! We already know you the GOAT. And a third individual remarked, “Oh that’s not it boo. The album isn’t good.”

Elsewhere online, fans have expressed confusion and disappointment after buying the limited edition vinyls that only feature 10 of the album’s 22 tracks. Minaj has released four digital songs to complete “Pink Friday 2” since Dec. 8, but has not clarified why the CD and vinyls are abbreviated versions of the full-length album.

This could potentially impact Minaj’s final chart placement, as a similar incident in 2022 with the Encanto soundtrack’s U.S. Vinyl version not including the entire project, faced consequences on the charts.