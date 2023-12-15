Black & Streaming: From ‘Snowbound For Christmas’ to ‘Kevin Hart and Chris Rock: Headliners Only,’ Here Are 12 Must-See Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Friday is here, which means it’s time for a new What to Watch list! In the spirit of giving, ABS has decided to share the best binge-worthy films and series that will certainly put anyone in the Christmas spirit.

As always, this week’s listicle features movies and TV shows from our very own streaming platform, Destah, along with other services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Starz, and BET+.

For those who enjoy cheesy Christmas movies make sure you’re tuned into “Christmas Rescue,” “Snowbound For Christmas,” and “Favorite Son Christmas.” However, if you’re tired of the holiday cheer and in the mood for something on the comical side, then you should watch “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” and “Johnson Family Vacation” which both coincidentally, star comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Action and adventure movie lovers will enjoy a new episode from the third season of this Courtney A. Kemp original, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Each episode keeps viewers on their toes with every episode.

If fiction is less of your speed, take a page from the everyday lives of celebrities watching the popular VH1 reality show “Basketball Wives.”

If this list sounds a little overwhelming, fear not, for here’s a complete breakdown of what’s streaming this weekend.

Destah

Snowbound For Christmas (2019) This feel-good rom-com follows Rachel, who is in love with her boss, Adrian, and agrees to join him on a trip. Their supposed smooth-running plans quickly go off the rails after a storm leaves them stuck in a five-star hotel where they’re the only guests. Was this just an unforeseen roadblock or could this be the sign Rachel was looking for to finally confess her feelings?

Show Stoppers (2008) If you enjoy movies like “Stomp The Yard,” “Burning Sands,” or “Step Sisters” then you’ll undoubtedly love this comedic drama. The four-star movie centers around Greek life on a fictional HBCU campus in Virginia. Some notable names in the film include “White Chicks” actress Faune Chambers Watkins, “Soul Plane” star Angell Conwell, and Robin Bobeau.

In a Sentimental Mood (2021) After a skilled writer spends a lonely night at a bed and breakfast with a therapist, both of their lives change forever. This two-year-old romance movie features Deborah Lane Spencer and Don Snipes as the main protagonists.

Asbury Park (2021) While fighting for racial justice within the Black community, four inner-city youths try to make it out of the ’hood alive. But once they realize how corrupt America truly is they’re torn between living life in the streets and doing the right thing.

Netflix

Basketball Wives (Seasons 3 and 4) (2012) Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, acts as a co-producer of this popular TV series. If you’re in the mood to see a group of women argue, rock glamorous outfits, be on their grind, and fall in love, then this show is just for you! The ensemble of women includes Shaunie, Evelyn Lozada, Royce Reed, Tami Roman, Suzie Ketcham, and Jennifer Williams.

Yoh! Christmas (2023) This six-episode mini-series follows Thando (Katlegi Lebogang), a 30-year-old who is constantly unlucky with love, which her family often reminds her of. In an attempt to show her parents that she can snag an eligible bachelor, Thando lies and tells her family she has a boyfriend. Now, with only 24 days left until Christmas, she’s forced to find the perfect guy before her lies are exposed.

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) What do you get when you put two skilled comedians in a room together? Absolute chaos. This documentary film follows the “Death at a Funeral” stars as they give viewers behind-the-scenes looks at their tours while also discussing their lives before stardom and their unbreakable brotherhood.

Amazon Prime

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) This third installation of the “Barbershop” film series follows Calvin and Angie, who decide to merge their barbershop and beauty salon into one business in Chicago. This star-studded cast consists of Ice Cube as Calvin and Regina Hall as Angie. It also stars Anthony Anderson, rapper Common, Eve, and Nicki Minaj. While it was a great business move, the men found it difficult to do their necessary male bonding because of the ladies’ sassy conversations. On top of that, Calvin grows worried for his son’s safety due to the high crime rate in their hometown. Will the men and women be able to remain cordial with each other while trying to stop the unnecessary violence in their neighborhood? Or will everything come crashing down for Calvin?

Hulu

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) All Nate Johnson wants is a smooth cross-country family road trip to their annual family reunion in Missouri. However, his desire is quickly ruined due to the wonky obstacles that present themselves to him and his misfit family. This comedic movie stars Cedric the Entertainer as Nate Johnson, Vanessa Williams as his wife, and Bow Wow, Solange Knowles, and Gabby Soleil as their children. Steve Harvey is also a part of the dynamic cast, along with DeRay Davis, Jennifer Freeman, and “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa.

Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Season 3) In this prequel to the original 2014 smash hit series “Power,” we see a young Kanan trying to release himself from the shadows of his mother Raq, a no-nonsense drug leader whose job is more cut-throat than Kanan could ever imagine. Attempting to make a name for himself, Kanan decides to get wrapped up in the streets but soon realizes that being a leader comes with a price. New episodes of the third “Power” installation currently come out every Friday on Starz.

BET+

Christmas Rescue (2023) In a desperate attempt to win the love of his life back, a man kidnaps his one true love on the day of her holiday-themed wedding. The comedic film stars Robin Givens, Raven Goodwin, Mario Van Peebles, and more notable names.