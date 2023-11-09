Here’s How Drake Got His Private Plane For Free And Turned It Into his $185M Luxurious ‘Air Drake’

Canadian rapper Drake, known for his luxurious lifestyle, made headlines when he unveiled his stunning private Boeing 767, affectionately named “Air Drake” four years ago. But the story behind how he got his air whip is more than rhyme-worthy.

The Gift That Defied Expectations

In a world where celebrities often spare no expense to acquire their own private aircraft, Drake’s acquisition of “Air Drake” is different. According to TMZ, the rapper received the aircraft as a gift from Canadian airline Cargojet in 2019. This generous gesture was not merely philanthropic; Cargojet got major publicity in return. The estimated value of the Boeing 767? A whopping $185 million, Travel & Leisure reported.

Partnership Without Conventional Bounds

In exchange for the private jet adorned with “Air Drake” branding, his “OVO” owl logo, and clasped prayer hands on the tail, Drake agreed to serve as a promotional ambassador for Cargojet. He shared his new toy to his vast social media following, which boasts 38 million Twitter followers and 57 million Instagram followers.

“Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so,” Drake said in a statement, Air Cargo news reported.

“We are very excited to partner with Drake as our ambassador and assisting him with his logistical needs and requirements,” said Cargojet’s CEO, Ajay Virmani. “We have had a lengthy relationship with Drake and this partnership has grown organically between both parties. Cargojet and Drake are both great Canadian successes, we are thrilled to be partnering together.”

Cargojet has transported supplies and equipment for Drake’s tours in the past.

From Cargo Plane to Luxurious Aircraft

Air Drake began as a cargo plane, specifically a Boeing 767-200. The extensive renovations to cater to the rapper’s tour needs reportedly cost up to $100 million, according to E! News. The exterior is painted in Drake’s signature baby blue.

