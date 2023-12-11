Cardi B Confirms She’s ‘Single’ and Has Been ‘For a While’ as Husband Offset Denies Recent Cheating Accusations

It seems 2023 continues to live up to its nickname: “The Year of Breakups.”

Cardi B has proudly claimed the “single” life in a new video as cheating rumors about her husband of six years, Offset have emerged.

Cardi B confirms split from Offset while he denies cheating rumors. (Pictured: Cardi B and Offset @iamcardib/Instagram)

While speaking to fans on a recent Instagram Live, the “Bodak Yellow” lyricist confirmed that she and the former Migos rapper have decided to go their separate ways.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” the Bronx rapper said. As her video continued, she asked her fans if they noticed the “clues” she had been putting out throughout various other IG Live posts and the music she shared online.

Once the Grammy winner set the record straight, she admitted that she was initially hesitant to share the news publicly. “I have been afraid to like – not afraid I just don’t know how like to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.”

The recording artist added, “The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted you guys to tell you, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you so I was like – I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just took it as a sign.”

Cardi, 31, said that she’s allowing herself to start 2024 “fresh,” stating, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited. New look, new life, new everything.”

Elsewhere in her live, Cardi seemingly addressed accusations that Offset cheated on her with ChriseanRock, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Blueface.

“I don’t think it’s true,” the mother of two said. “I don’t care to find out.”

Cardi and Blueface worked together on the remix to his song, “Thotiana.” Over the weekend, Blueface accused his ex of having sexual relations with Offset. “Being tatted ona h– is not a flex you literally f—-d cardi b husband couple weeks ago I’m tired of n—as looking at me while they f—–g you get the rest of em gone asap please,” he wrote on X.

Offset, 31, quickly debunked Blueface’s claims by responding, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Blueface’s post since has been removed from X, but Offset’s reply was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where several commentators rallied in support of the Grammy-nominated artist. One person wrote, “Don’t worry Offset this one we don’t believe,” followed by another comment that read, “He already in the dog house he not playing with them today.”

Blueface claims Chrisean Rock slept with Offset. Offset denies it: "I ain't never talk or touch that lady” pic.twitter.com/71GsnEq8te — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 10, 2023

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017, but their happily ever after quickly hit a roadblock once rumors of infidelity made headlines the following year. Shortly after the birth of their now 5-year-old daughter, Kulture, they decided to split.

During that time, the father of five made it his mission to fight for Cardi back by making grand gestures that included crashing her performance on stage to publicly apologizing to her. By 2019, the “Jealousy” rappers had reconciled and were seemingly back on good terms.

However, Cardi would later file for divorce in 2020, stating “irreconcilable differences,” but she dismissed the case months later.

It’s unclear when Cardi and Offset officially split since fans have seen them coupled up through photos and videos frequently shared online over the last few months. Cardi also was featured on the cover photo for their joint single from Offset’s sophomore album, “Set It Off,” which dropped in October.

That same month, Offset went all out for Cardi’s birthday, gifting her a collection of Hermès Birkin Bags.

In February, the estranged couple announced their partnership with McDonald’s for their own couples meal in honor of their love.

In addition to Kulture, Offset and Cardi also have a 2-year-old son, Wave. The Georgia native also has three older children from previous relationships. Due to Cardi and Offset’s on-again/off-again relationship, it’s difficult to determine whether this breakup is permanent or temporary.