Cardi B Is Rubbing Off on Her Husband Offset as She Says He Plans to Sue Troll from Nicki Minaj Fan Page 

It looks like an internet troll who attempted to expose rapper Offset for cheating on Cardi B may be hit with a lawsuit.

The married couple has endured their share of true and untrue rumors during their relationship as well as past infidelity on Offset’s part. But a Nicki Minaj fan page claims to have recent evidence of the Migos rapper cheating, and Cardi wants to see all the receipts.

In an X (Twitter) post, user @ayywalker, whose real name is Ashton Walker, shared a voice note and a picture that purportedly would prove that rapper Offset was cheating on his wife. The caption, “Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again How embarrassing-” was added along with the post.

After discovering the tweet and allegations herself, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper called out Walker, who has a photo of Minaj as his avatar, while noting her plans to inform Walker’s father that his son will likely be served with a lawsuit.

“Mhmm I wonder if Mr. Benny Wayne Walker Jr. is going to feel when, I’ll say about a month or less, he receives a letter to his workplace and to his home because his son Ashton decided to put tattoos on somebody else’s body claiming that it’s my husband, which by the way babe if you wanted to make it convinced that, that was my husband, you should have made sure you put the blonde dreads in the bottom.”

The former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star claims the man in the photo is not her husband because Offset is “not that skinny.”

“All these little games that you guys want to play online is gonna be over with. So year um make sure you have fun explaining that to your father babe because you’re gonna be getting sued and we’re gonna make an example out of you.”

Fans of the “Up” rapper called out the post saying the audio sounded fake, with some saying that AI was used to replicate the rapper’s South Bronx accent.

The tweet has now been “copyrighted,” according to Walker, who made another post claiming that Cardi B was the one who struck the post down. “Cardi just copyrighted my tweet Btch you mad at me when you need to be mad at the ngga that’s CHEATING ON YOU!!”

Cardi’s fans quickly came to her defense, encouraging her to take legal action against Walker’s allegations.

“You might wanna stay quiet it ain’t lookin good for you rn.”

Girl you is getting SUEDD😭😭😭 ijbol…. Next time don’t lie on peoples names. — Ba-Bardi (@problamattic) August 22, 2023

“have you already decided what to wear to court?”

“Girl you is getting SUEDD ijbol…. Next time don’t lie on peoples names.”

Cardi B has already proven that she is not one to play with when it comes to libel and slander on social media because she has a long history of going back and forth with internet trolls. She already has set a precedent for suing people she feels go above and beyond in creating damaging narratives about her.

In 2019, she sued gossip YouTuber Tasha K for defamation after she said that Tasha, real name Latasha Kebe, had started a “malicious campaign” against her. Cardi won the case, and the internet blogger was forced to pay $4 million in damages and legal fees. Tasha tried to get out of paying the $4 million by filing for bankruptcy, but Cardi took her back to court to demand that she pay the rest of her fine.



