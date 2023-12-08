‘Papa’ Floyd Mayweather and Grandson KJ Are Ready to Christmas In Wholesome New Video

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his grandson Kentrell Gaulden Jr., aka KJ, have dropped another wholesome video on social media, and fans are showing their love for the grandparent-grandchild connection.

In previous videos, Mayweather showed his fans just how much KJ loved him more than his other family members. In the Instagram post, Mayweather proved his theory by having KJ’s grandmother, Melissa Brim, and his mother, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather try to hold the toddler.

Floyd Mayweather posts a video of him and his grandson. (Photo: @kjmeezymayweather/Instagram)

Both advances by the female family members failed, as KJ’s eyes never left the famous boxer. Mayweather also posted a video of him and his grandson playing around on a private jet, and another of KJ shadowboxing in diapers, seemingly an indication that he has Mayweather’s blood flowing through his system.

In the most recent video, the Mayweather family looks like they’re ready for Christmas, as KJ can be seen wearing a Black Santa Claus onesie. In the clip, Mayweather asked his grandson, “Been a good boy? Santa gon’ bring you a lot of toys?”

The toddler nodded and smiled and said “Yes,” as his grandfather told him to play rock, paper, scissors. Mayweather then asked KJ to say his age and birthday, to which KJ answered “2” and “January 5.”

Mayweather then asked KJ who he was to him, and the toddler said, “Papa.” The boxer then said, “What’s my other name?” to which KJ answered, “Granddad.” Mayweather asked KJ if he liked him and the boy nodded.

For the last question, he asked. “You love your granddad?” KJ seemed distracted at first before looking into the camera and shaking his head.

Fans loved the cute video of the bond between Mayweather and KJ. People commented about the clip, saying, “I use to really dislike him until he became a grandpa his grandbaby humbled him down. I love that for him.” Another said, “Idk what it is but that bond between grandparents and grandbabies is unmatched! I’m like 1000% sure my Momma loves my kids more than she loves me.”

One fan even pointed out KJ’s uncanny resemblance to his other family members, adding, “The baby look like his father, his mother, and his grandfather, all at the same time.”

Floyd Mayweather grandson KJ shadow boxing pic.twitter.com/UDCs9xmwbN — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 23, 2023

In March, it looked as if the Mayweather clan was getting bigger as Yaya made a post on her Instagram Story announcing her second pregnancy.

In the post, the 23-year-old said, “Since y’all always in my business, yes I’m pregnant surprise baby #2 otw.” Immediately after that, Yaya shut the rumors down, saying it was all a ruse. In her subsequent post, Yaya said, “My last post was a joke obviously.”

Even though the boxer’s daughter made up the rumor, fans speculated if Youngboy Never Broke Again would have been the father of another child of Yaya.

Youngboy has recently been in the news again, after Joe Budden called the Baton Rouge native’s music “trash.” This led to a back and forth between the two where Youngboy called Budden a “p—y a-s b—h,” and Budden said that he was bigger than the “I Am Who They Say I Am” rapper.

After some mediation from Birdman, the two have seemingly squashed the beef, as Budden apologized for calling out Youngboy’s music, and Youngboy said that he loved Budden and would do an interview on his podcast.