‘He Ready to Fight for Pop Pop’: Floyd Mayweather Shares Message with His Grandson as He Watches Him In the Ring

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. has opened up about his new role as a grandfather. The boxing champ is currently preparing for an exhibition match in Dubai on May 14, against Don Moore. But when he’s not training in the gym, the 45-year-old is spending time with his grandson, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., whom his eldest daughter, Yaya, shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper NBA YoungBoy.

On Monday, May 2, the TMT lifestyle brand founder shared an Instagram video of himself sparring in the ring with Kentrell watching ringside. The 1-year-old seemed so excited watching the legendary athlete as he attempted to grab the ropes while Yaya held his legs. In the caption, Floyd said he was thankful for the lessons he learned from his father and former trainer, Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather was caught sparring in the ring with his grandson watching on the sideline. (Photo: @floydmayweather/Instagram.)

He began saying, “Grandson, I’m very thankful for your great granddad teaching me the sweet science of boxing, to hit and not get hit. I believe in working smarter, not harder. I retired from the sport undefeated with all my accolades and on my own terms. Even in retirement, I’m still able to milk the game of boxing, continuing to make eight figures or more.”

Mayweather goes on talking about retirement, adding that he plans to continue making money no matter how old he gets.

“I will continue to do exhibition bouts making tons of money and people from all around the world will continue to pay because my hustle is just different,” said Mayweather. “If Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and the Waltons continue making money in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, then I’m not retiring from making money and I’m younger than all of them.”

He concludes the post by saying, “DON’T GET MAD, THIS IS WHAT GOD WANTED.”

As the video circulated online, fans in the comments applauded the picture-perfect moment, calling Mayweather “the greatest” boxer of all time. Most commended him for getting a head start on teaching his grandson about his family’s history and legacy. Here’s what others had to say.

“He loves tf outta that baby. As he should.”

“KJ is so interested! I love it.”

“He ready to fight for Pop pop.”

“Awww his little body language don’t want nobody to hit his pop pop.”

“Generational wealth and happiness is the goal.”

A handful of confused fans questioned if Mayweather’s caption was intended for Kentrell or a younger version of himself.

“[To be honest] tbh I don’t see how the caption is for KJ or is it just me,” wrote one person. Another said, “Sounds like he penned a letter to himself, about himself.”

A third added, “N—a went from ‘Dear grandson” to “I’m rich af.”

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most successful boxers and businessman in the industry. After retiring from boxing in 2015, he signed up for another match against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017, whom he defeated with a 10th-round TKO. According to CBS News, he fought in another exhibition a year later, where he knocked down a 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer in the first round. Since giving up his gloves, Mayweather has held onto his undefeated title and embarked on various investment and business ventures such as securing ownership of The Money Team Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.