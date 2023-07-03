‘That’s Floyd’s Son At This Point’: Fans Praise Floyd Mayweather for Stepping ‘Up’ and Being a ‘Father’ Figure to His 2-Year-Old Grandson

Fans are praising Floyd Mayweather for being an active participant in his grandchild’s life following a new video of the two enjoying a plane ride.

The 46-year-old undefeated boxer shared a sweet video of himself with his 2-year-old grandchild, Kentrell Gaulden Jr. The toddler is the child of Mayweather’s oldest daughter, Iyanna “Yaya,” and her rapper ex-boyfriend Kentrell “NBA YoungBoy” Gaulden.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stands in the ring before Errol Spence Jr takes on Mikey Garcia in an IBF World Welterweight Championship bout at AT&T Stadium on March 16, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Throughout the video, Gaulden was seen jumping on his grandfather, who comically vocalized his initial desire to go to sleep during their flight.

“I can’t even sleep on the plane, I’m tryna sleep,” Mayweather said as the 2-year-old continued giggling and jumping into his arms. “Take yo a– to sleep,” he said. “I can’t say that. You gotta go to sleep.”

The video ended with Mayweather’s unsuccessful attempt to put his grandchild to sleep.

“The only other person that played in the air this long was Michael Jordan. @kjmeezymayweather playing on the PJ in his PJ’s,” he wrote as his caption.

His video currently has over two million plays with over 251,000 likes and over 3,000 comments. It was also reshared onto The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where several users applauded Mayweather for forming a seemingly close-knit relationship with his grandchild.

“One thing we can all agree on is he’s stepped up and been the best father to his grandson.”



“I love the way he spoils KJ. He’s really there for him.”



“Change the baby last name. He deserves to be a Mayweather.”

“That’s Floyd’s son at this point this is adorable.”

Floyd Mayweather's grandson already shadow boxing🥊👊🏾



(Via kjmeezymayweather on IG) pic.twitter.com/M6vzmbH2Qh — Cute Black Babies (@Lilblackbabies) June 28, 2023

This isn’t the first time Mayweather has captured fans’ hearts by sharing sweet videos of himself with his grandson. Last October the professional athlete shared a video of himself teaching Gaulden Jr. some boxing lessons.

During the video, “Eye of The Tiger” was heard playing in the background as Mayweather hyped up his grandchild’s impressive boxing skills for such a young age.

An Instagram account for the toddler was recently created, where there are several videos of him and Mayweather together.