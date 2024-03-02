Floyd Mayweather Jr. Reveals His Father Has Dementia, Shares Sweet Video of Dad with His Great-Grandson KJ

In 2024, three generations of Mayweather have found a way to lean on each other and create precious moments. One was captured by the former welterweight champion and recently posted on social media.

The renowned boxer, and the carrier of the prestigious “Mayweather Clan” legacy, revealed that his aging father is battling dementia, underscoring that every interaction between him, his dad, and his grandson is invaluable and deeply meaningful to share.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. posted a clip of his father, 71-year-old, Floyd Mayweather Sr., helping his grandchild, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., aka “Meezy,” get dressed.

Floyd Mayweather posts a video of him and his grandson. (Photo: @kjmeezymayweather/Instagram)

Meezy is a special kid, and can be seen on social media imitating his grandfather and already throwing jabs like a boxer. He was born to Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, and rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, aka NBA Youngboy, and just turned 3 at the top of the year.

The patriarch is seen in the video putting on his great-grandchild’s green and white Dr. Seuss pajamas, meticulously making sure the youngest Mayweather gets his arms in the sleeves correctly. As he dresses the little boxer, he warbles a few runs with his voice of gold and assures the toddler that he got him.

The video shows two distant generations of boxers in one sacred and tender moment out of the ring.

The champ wrote in the caption of the video, “Even though my dad is dealing with dementia, he is still a great man and I enjoy these priceless moments. Dressing and singing to his Great-Grandson was amazing!”

The comments on the Instagram post were closed. However, one person took to the X platform to express their disbelief.

“Damn Floyd Mayweather’s Dad has Dementia too,” one person tweeted. Early last week, reports revealed that Wendy Williams was diagnosed with dementia, the same disease actor Bruce Willis has been battling since 2020.

Williams is 59, Willis is 68 and Floyd’s father is three to 12 years their senior. Mayweather Sr. was a star in the boxing world and a formidable welterweight contender with a drive as tough as nails.

The great-grandfather and his brothers are responsible for some of boxing’s biggest moments, solidifying themselves as one of the two greatest family dynasties in the sport.

The Mayweather family comprises several notable members, also including future Hall of Famer Floyd Jr., Roger Mayweather, (Floyd’s uncle) who held titles in two weight divisions, and Jeff Mayweather (brother of Roger and Floyd Sr.), a featherweight title holder in the 1990s and later a trainer, and 27-year-old Justin Jones (recently revealed to be Floyd Sr.’s son), who is an amateur fighter.

Roger, who was his nephew’s trainer for most of Mayweather Jr.’s career, died in 2020, leaving his two brothers and nephews to represent the family’s name.

Another family as formidable is the Spinks family, who boast Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Michael, heavyweight champion Leon (Michael’s brother), lineal welterweight champ and junior middleweight alphabet titlist Cory (Leon’s son), Darrell (another son of Leon), and amateur “Li’l Leon” (Leon’s grandson).

The Spinks family might have a lot of belts, but they don’t have anyone in their family that has a 50-0 record.

That family also does not have a Meezy, who has been training since he was able to walk. Thanks to the care of his grandfather and the care of his great-grandfather, who is still active in his life, the world might be seeing the future of fighting right before its eyes.