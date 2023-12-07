Marlon Wayans Leaves the Aunties Speechless After Showing Off His ‘White Chocolate’ Thighs In New Photo

Marlon Wayans seemingly had the Spanish ladies lusting over his recent “thirst trap” photo shared on Instagram.

From the looks of his latest upload, the comedian and star of “The Wayans Bros.” put a pause on his usual comedic content to tap into his sexy.

Marlon Wayans shows off ‘white chocolate’ thighs in new ‘thirst trap’ photo. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

In the photo, which was uploaded on Tuesday, Dec. 4, Wayans shared an image of himself in a striped cream and brown shirt lying stretched out on a full-body chair. He paired the short-sleeved top with a pair of brown short-shorts that some may describe as hoochie daddy shorts.

He added a pair of black flip-flops, a brown hat, and brown shades to his attire as he was shown looking out into the distance.

“Living,” Wayans captioned his image. Though his location was turned off, it looked like he had been enjoying the warm weather of Brazil. He also added a statement in Spanish, which translated to, “Fortress, I am Northeastern.”

While the second part of his message could be left up to interpretation, it seems like his cryptic caption assembled all of the Hispanic aunties to drop a few comments of their own in Español.

One commentator wrote, “Calma chocolate branco ,não quero que você derreta,” which translates to, “Calm down white chocolate, I don’t want you to melt.” The phrase refers to the infamous line actor Terry Crews said to Wayans’ character in their popular comedy film“White Chicks.”

Another IG handler called Wayans, “Caliente,” which means “Hot” in English.

MANO, simplesmente o Marlon Wayans (de As Branquelas) postando vídeo da MC LOMA cantando na #farofadagkay



Inclusive, ela já fez um aniversário das Branquelas pra Melanie e o Marlon repostou na época.



o Brasil é simplesmente um universo paralelo (acho que Paloma nem viu isso) pic.twitter.com/3Z30wWPsTa — ؘmason 🐉 (@moonskyks) December 5, 2023

With all of the attention he gathered from the señoritas, it was easy for Wayans to miss the comedic message from his nephew, Damon Wayans Jr. The “New Girl” star penned, “My n—a got them THIGHS out.”

A few additional comments included, “Thirst trap in full effect,” and “You really living your best life bro.”

Wayans is currently preparing for his upcoming comedy shows in major cities such as Portland, Oregon, Raleigh, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

On New Year’s Eve, the comedian is scheduled to take over the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta for a night of laughter and fun. According to Wayans, the event’s theme is focused on “style and comfort.”

“My theme for my new years show in ATLANTA … suits and sneakers. Let’s bring in the new year in style and comfort @cocacolaroxy NYE show. Get tix,” his promo post read.

Afterward, Wayans is set to hit the road again, traveling to an additional six states to showcase his talents as part of his three-month tour, which ends with a stop at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada.

Per AdmitONE, tickets range anywhere from $49.50 to $64.50, not including applicable fees.