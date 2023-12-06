Rachael Ray Tells Steve Harvey About Her Crush on 50 Cent, Calls Him ‘A Good Eater’ In Resurfaced Clip

A old video of professional chef Rachael Ray gushing over rapper 50 Cent, has fans weighing in after she called him “delicious” and “a good eater.”

Ray appeared on “The Steve Harvey Show” show back in 2017 when she became filled with emotion after Harvey brought up the “In Da Club” artist, otherwise known as Curtis Jackson. Ray said she had a crush on Fif, and the crowd was howling after she noted Jackson’s eating habits.

50 Cent (L) and Rachael Ray (R) on “The Rachael Ray Show” on Oct. 26, 2017. (Photo: @rachaelrayshow/Instagram)

After Harvey brought up the time Jackson surprised Ray on her cooking show when she seemed “flustered,” the chef confirmed her crush on the rapper.

“Oh, I can’t even look at 50 Cent,” she said, as she waved a notepad she was holding like a fan. “It’s those dimples, they’re so, Curtis is so sweet! I can’t. I can’t. He’s delicious.”

Harvey suggested that it wasn’t Jackson’s dimples but his shirtless physique to which Ray was attracted. Ray followed up by saying that 50 had a good appetite.

“Yeah, he’s a good eater, too,” she said, prompting the audience to laugh. “In the green room,” continued Ray, realizing how her comment came off. “No! You people need a hobby,” she said to the audience.

“Clean that up! I meant,” Ray added as Harvey interjected, “No! You clean that up! Oh, no, no, no. Oh no, Rachael, don’t put this on the audience.”

Fans thought the clip was hilarious and commented after it resurfaced on TikTok.

“She meant exactly what she said,” joked one fan, while another said, “Steve’s face when she said he’s a good eater.”

A handful noticed how tight Ray held the notepad, writing, “She is GRIPPING that notepad” and “She was about to squeeze the life outta that booklet.”

Rachael Ray just called 50 Cent delicious and said he’s a good eater, chile lol pic.twitter.com/ApnZDoxxt4 — kendall baby. (@_youngloco) October 12, 2017

Ray thanked 50 Cent for surprising her on her 2,000th cooking show episode in 2017 with a post on Instagram. The recording artist sent her a video saying how much he loved her show, and how sorry he was that he couldn’t be there in person to celebrate.

A thrilled and content Ray said, “I love you so much, Curtis,” just before he popped up from backstage and surprised her with a bouquet of flowers.

“It’s the sweetest smile in the universe,” she said. “You’re so handsome I can’t even stand it.”

She was so excited she jumped up and down while screaming with excitement. Afterward, Ray shared a picture of the duo on Instagram with 50’s original caption, which read, “I like Racheal her energy is just good. I never felt any bad vibes from her. She is just a good person.”