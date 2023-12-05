Tasha K Stands on ‘Light Skin’ Ashanti Deserving Better as Rumors Swell That the Singer Is Pregnant

Tasha K is still not on board with the fandom surrounding Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled romance. Her recent criticism comes as the couple’s supporters await confirmation that the singer is expecting her first child with the “Hot In Here” rapper.

The pair fueled pregnancy speculation when the two both appeared to touch and dote over her belly while on stage at Nelly’s 11th “Black and White Ball” in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. The controversial blogger claims to have it on record that the playful moment was not their way of alluding to them sealing the deal and solidifying their love with a child.

Tasha K claims Nelly recently welcomed a third child amid speculation that Ashanti is pregnant. Photos: Unwinewithtashak/Instagram; Ashanti/Instagram.

“She’s not pregnant. She’s not pregnant,” claimed the “Unwine with Tasha K” proprietor as she quoted an anonymous purported source. Her claims amplified when she added, “She ain’t pregnant ‘cuz he just had a baby.”

Again, she emphasized, “She ain’t pregnant ‘cuz he just had a baby. Let’s get to know that other baby first. Light-skin, privileged women deserve to be wives and not just baby mamas! I said what I said!” She doubled down on her claims with screenshots alleging a baby boy fathered by the artist lives in Atlanta.

Nelly did, in fact, welcome a new bundle of joy into the family, just not another child of his own. His daughter, Chanelle Haynes, gave birth to her first child, a son named Ace, this summer. The 29-year-old’s mother, Chanetta Valentine, shared multiple photos of her during the pregnancy as well as recent images of her and Nelly’s first grandchild.

Valentine and the hitmaker are also parents to 24-year-old son Cornell Haynes III. Nelly also adopted his niece and nephew, Sydney and Shawn, following the death of his sister, Jaqueline Donahue, in 2005.

A range of reactions to the clip were expressed as Tasha’s hot take began to circulate on social media. “I know she gets a new lawsuit after every interview.. lawyers just be leaving her on Read..” qrote one person. Tasha K is already on the hook for $3.4 million owed to Cardi B after losing a defamation case.

😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻my international ship . #Shanell ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻. Ashanti is pregnant 🌹🌹🌹🎉🎉. Heard they did low key engagement. Your soulmate remains yours no matter whom you are with . Congratulations to Nelly & Ashanti 🎉🎉🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/Iwlv01Uup2 — Mommy Chizzy❣️ (@Mummy_Chizzy) December 4, 2023

The host may have recently ventured into a new legal battle after conducting an interview with a former business partner of Will Smith, who claimed he caught the star in an intimate act with actor Duane Martin.

Someone else wrote, “I don’t think she’s pregnant either. I think people took that video and ran with it lol.” A third social media user commented, “What do skin complexions have to do with being a baby momma You shouldn’t put no skin complexions above the other You have some self esteem issues going on No woman shouldn’t be a baby momma What do the color of your skin complexions have to do with anything.”

Last month, Tasha K seemed to be in support of Ashanti settling to start a family without a ring. “How are you lightskin? How are you absolutely gorgeous?.. Nobody’s out here putting babies in you…I don’t want to see a motherf—ker spin the block on you,” said the self-proclaimed “queen of exclusive celebrity news.”

But she shared screenshots of text messages that allege Nelly recently welcomed a “little boy.” One message read, “I know where the girl live with the baby in Atlanta by Nelly.”

Though never married, Ashanti has been vocal in the past about her desires to settle down and start a family with Mr. Right. Nelly has similarly expressed that he is on board with marriage.