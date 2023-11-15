‘A Money Shakedown’: Jada Pinkett Smith Claims She and Will Smith Are Being Extorted After Man Makes Wild Claim About Her Husband and Duane Martin

Jada Pinkett Smith will appear on the Nov. 16 episode of “The Breakfast Club,” where she will combat the allegations about her husband Will Smith, and fellow actor Duane Martin.

The salacious allegation came up earlier this week after gossip blogger Tasha K released the promo for her latest interview. In the clip, Tasha K sits down with a man named Brother Bilal, who she alleges was Will Smith’s “best friend of 40 years.”

Jada Pinkett Smith (center) says she and Will Smith (left) are going to take legal action against a man who said he allegedly walked in on Smith and Duane Martin (right) having sex. (Photos: @willsmith/Instagram, @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram, @duane_martin/Instagram)

Bilaal claimed that he walked in on Smith and fellow actor Duane Martin having an intimate moment in his trailer on set.

“I open the door to Duane dressing room,” he said, “and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.” He then went into detail about what he saw the two actors do. The news of the alleged act went viral, but the Smiths worked quickly to debunk the rumors.

One day after Tasha K posted the clip, a representative for the “Wild Wild West” actor came out to debunk the rumors. In an exclusive with TMZ, the rep said, “This story is completely fabricated, and the claim is unequivocally false.” They also claimed that Smith was considering taking legal action.

It looks like it only took the Smiths a day of consideration, as a trailer for the interview with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy shows Pinkett Smith confirmed that they are going to take action. Charlamagne asked the actress how she felt about the rumors, and Pinkett Smith replied, “It’s ridiculous and it’s nonsense.”

She continued, “And this is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown, that didn’t work. We’re gonna take legal action.”

Pinkett Smith said opinions are different than made up “salacious, malicious stories.”

“That’s actionable,” the actress added, “so we’re gonna roll with that.”

Some viewers are saying it’s over for Tasha K as she has found herself in the middle of another celebrity legal case. One person said, “Welp just saw the Breakfast Club clip of Jada saying they gonna be taking legal actions Tasha K gonna be broke forever Like does she not think about consequences?”

Others called out Pinkett Smith for now appearing to stick up for her husband saying, “She finally got his back. Took u long enough.”

Pinkett Smith gave some background on the extortion allegations saying that the issues started because of Smith’s self-titled 2021 memoir, which Brother Bilal reportedly was featured in.

The “Red Table Talk” host said, “It’s based around this person’s idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will’s book, and that they spent money or what have you, and that they needed to be compensated.”

The 52-year-old said that this wasn’t the first time Bilal tried to get money from Smith, and at first the “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” rapper was willing to give him “a certain amount” of money.

Pinkett Smith said that she didn’t know all the components involved in their disagreement, but Bilal didn’t end up taking the money. She said that they were “for sure” taking legal action, but her husband was in good spirits as he was finding the humor in the allegations.

Her full interview will be available tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST on “The Breakfast Club.”