‘You’re Mad At Me’: Tyrese Claims a New TGT Album Is On the Way, But Has He Patched Up His Beef with Ginuwine?

Tyrese Gibson has spilled the beans, and fans are excited about a potential reunion with his former R&B group TGT.

New music from the group — which consists of Gibson and fellow R&B singers Ginuwine, and Tank — may be in the works very soon. Gibson recently went on Tank and R&B singer J. Valentine’s “R&B Money” podcast, where he shared that the group’s second album is coming.

“I got some great news,” he said, “Atlantic Records has officially agreed to sign TGT for a second album.”

There was an awkward silence from both the two hosts before Valentine broke the silence with a chuckle. Tank continued on with the silence before Gibson said, “Yeah … congratulations.”

Tyrese, who was clearly waiting on a response from his former band member, said, “Oh, you’re mad at me,” then repeated it in a question form, “You’re mad at me?” In response, Tank looked into the camera and said, “You’re welcome.”

Eventually, J. Valentine and Tank explained why they weren’t able to give Tyrese the reaction he desperately wanted. Neither party felt it was right to have the conversation without Ginuwine present and without his consent to reunite the group.

“It would amazing news if the conversation was ‘Fellas, I’m finna go into this office and I’m finna make a play. Are y’all ready to rock?’ And of course you was going to get a yes from me, I already told you we should do it,” Tank.

“But if you had that verbal yes from Ginuwine and then you walked in here and said, ‘Guys, I did it. I pulled it off,’ then we could celebrate. Right now you want us to celebrate you getting a deal for a group that doesn’t exist.”

The “Baby Boy” actor quietly responded, “All right,” before jokingly saying, “Well, you know the good thing? We ain’t sign nothing, and nothing has been negotiated.”

But bad communication is nothing new when it comes to TGT. It seemed to have always been their problem and ultimately was the cause of the group’s demise. The three singers first got together in 2007 and released their one and only album, “Three Kings,” in 2013.

Two years later, Tyrese went on social media and broke the shocking news to fans that TGT was breaking up.

“I’m sorry to break the news……… TGT is done……… It’s not about fault… Business is business…We will forever love our brother G as brothers…,” he said. “We’ve got TOO much history to turn this into anything negative… Even 112 are still together, NEXT, DRU HILL is still together and TROOP and New Edition… It’s only 3 of us we did one album it was epic…… And now it’s over.”

Ginuwine, who seemed to be blindsided by the news, responded by calling Tyrese a “DIVA.” On the now-deleted post, he wrote, “Wow really to post personal Bizns st is a py move na why would you do that and since you wanna do that keep it going and we will expose it all DIVA lets get it!!!!!! Be a fking man not a lil boy talk to me call don’t try and manipulate the situation publicly wack wack wack of you. Exactly why it is the way it is.”

Tyrese claimed he and Tank would be moving on without Ginuwine, but years later, even they had their back-and-forth moments. In 2016, Tank told TMZ, “Tyrese still doesn’t want to split the money equally so … we’re done.”

A rep for Tyrese responded to TMZ by saying that the money was never split equally because Tyrese has higher chart success by himself. However, in the interview, he credited Ginuwine for having the most number-one hits out of the trio.

Since then, Tank has gone on “Drink Champs” and further explained his quarrels with Tyrese.

“What happened the first time around is we fought to make that album. It was a hell of a process,” he said. “Literally, the only thing that kept me from fighting Tyrese was J. Valentine, my manager,” Tank said in May 2022. “That was just two alphas. Me and Ty are both Capricorns, and we bumped heads every step of the way. … That’s my brother, so I can say that. I just felt like he was doing too much.”

Ginuwine has yet to respond about TGT’s highly anticipated project. But check out the clip of Tyrese breaking the “good news” about the group’s second album at the 25:15 mark below.