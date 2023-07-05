‘We All Zoomed In on That First Pic’: Erykah Badu’s ‘Cakeage’ Has Fans Gasping for Air After She Shows Off Her Assets In New Photos

Erykah Badu’s assets were front and center in the singer’s most recent Instagram dump.

The “On & On” neo-soul artist shared a carousel of images that gave her 6.2 million followers a deeper look into her current summer tour, “Unfollow Me,” with Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def.

Badu started her collage off strong, posting a photo of her backside as she faced the DJ booth. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a T-shirt with “HELMET” written on the back in all uppercase. Two large pink bows rested on Badu’s shoulders.

She traded in pants for a pair of knee-high boots with a brown strap around her waist, accentuating her curvaceous figure that showed through a black pair of underwear.

“Unfollow Me Tour 23,” she wrote as her caption.

The 52-year-old’s post attained over 260,000 likes with over 3,100 comments. A few more images included photos of Badu facing the crowd and a closeup of a strawberry, seemingly to represent her plump buttocks. However, social media users couldn’t help but mention her cheeky cakes in the first slide.

“Safe to say we all zoomed in on that first pic.”



“That thang been thangin for 20+ years lawd.”



“Yes the cakeage is monumental.”

“Cake by the pound.”



“This slide just did something to me spiritually…”

Badu has never been afraid to show off what genetics have given her, and it is proven through photos she’s taken with her daughter, Puma Sabti Curry. The mother-and-daughter duo faced backlash after Curry shared a flick of them posing in form-fitting pants, which caused commotion online.

Erykah Badu & her daughter Puma Curry showing off their body🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/sw5FJe0bNH — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 23, 2023

Despite the think pieces from critics, Badu and Curry remained unfazed by it all.

Badu also showed off her rump last July after she joined “Captain Hook” rapper Megan Thee Stallion on stage to show off her Meg knees.

The two Houston natives were together at Megan’s concert in Switzerland when the rapper’s song “Kitty Kat” came on. This prompted Badu to shake her rump right before she decided to get on all fours and drop it like it was hot.

Her performance not only mesmerized the amped-up crowd but also riled up Megan, who was seen jumping up and down in adoration.