Busta Rhymes Wants Face to Face with Benzino for Blasting Him Online Over Working with His Daughter Coi Leray

Busta Rhymes was blasted by Benzino online for working with his daughter, Coi Leray, who appeared “half-naked” in their recent music video.

Nearly three months ago, Busta and Leray collaborated on the New York native’s latest hit, “LUXURY LIFE.” Throughout the video, Leray sported various outfits, one of which included a skimpy silver bra-like top and small shorts that cupped her buttocks.

While fans online thought she looked great, her father had an issue with Busta, 51, being around Leray, 26, while she was nearly “half-naked” and decided to voice his problem on Instagram Live.

Busta Rhymes calls out Benzino for blasting him online for working with his daughter Coi Leray.

“The whole Busta Rhymes collaboration like he should’ve reached out to me,” Benzino said.

He continued, “You don’t do no video with my daughter half-naked and, you know you a grown a– f—–g man. You should’ve reached out to me and said something. But it is what it is. You know she’s grown she can do what she want. But I wasn’t with that.”

Well, according to Busta, he too would have appreciated it if the former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star reached out to him to express his uncomfortability with his and Leray’s collaboration instead of taking it to social media. The fast-paced rapper recently stopped by the “Way Up with Angela Yee” show to discuss Benzino’s recent comments further.

“My thing first and foremost is Benzino has my number and he knows how to reach me,” Busta shared. “You ain’t gotta address me about nothing on no social media, ’cause you got my phone number.”

The 12-time Grammy nominated artist added, “Number two, I’ve never had to address him about a problem, and there’s been plenty of different issues that we actually went through that led to actual violence with him and Dave Mays and situations that transpired that we was able to resolve civil and respectfully.”

Dave Mays is an entrepreneur who co-owned the popular hip-hop magazine outlet The Source with Benzino.

The two men ended up in a legal fight with Black Enterprise/Greenwich Street Corporate Growth Partners over the ownership of the magazine and ended up losing their rights to the publication.

Back in 2006, Busta allegedly hit Mays in the head with a Champagne bottle. While Benzino wasn’t involved in their rumored scuffle, Busta noted that the “Bang ta Dis” artist had to “ride with who he movin’ with.”

The father of six continued, “I’m not saying this to promote the issue, I’m saying this to promote how the code of ethics was upheld and how we dealt with issues. We resolved it as men in the face. We wasn’t on social media, we didn’t talk on the radio, and we all had records out.”

Busta then suggested that confronting issues head-on is “the grown man thing to do,” before giving Benzino his well-deserved flowers for his contribution to hip-hop and influence over other artists.

“I think Benzino did a lot of good for a lot of artists in the past,” Busta stated. “Benzino made sure I hosted The Source Awards like two, three times in a row. You know? I got my covers, I got my great mic ratings.”

Busta also claimed that Benzino acted as a “mediator” between him and Mays whenever the two men would have disagreements with each other. “So, I can’t sit here and say Benzino didn’t do right by a lot of artists.”

The “Full Clip” actor also suggested that Benzino congratulated him on his new song with the “No More Parties” artist before their video dropped on Sept. 8. He said he has too much respect for Benzino and Leray to ever try any funny business with the Grammy-nominated star.

“I’m big brother. I’m protecting my sister. She’s a superstar,” said Busta. “She’s in the industry as a woman where she dealing with a lot anyway, and she’s somebody I gotta history with Benzino, a pretty good history with, father. So, I just feel honored to not only hold his daughter down, hold him down and I can as a brother and as a friend as a resource.”

As the interview progressed, Busta specifically addressed Leray’s clothing, suggesting that he only gave his opinion, but has no “control” over what she wears.

“I’ll give you my opinion, but I ain’t gonna tell you how you should dress,” he said. “You’re a young woman now.”

Benzino has not yet responded to Busta’s recent interview. As of Nov. 29, his social media accounts appear to be suspended.