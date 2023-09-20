‘It Just Feels Dirty, Inappropriate’: 50 Cent Calls Out Busta Rhymes for His ‘Cringe’ Microphone Dance During Performance

50 Cent put on his infamous trolling cape to throw a few shots at Busta Rhymes’ “inappropriate” dance moves onstage during a recent performance.

50 Cent (left) calls out Busta Rhymes (right) for performing salacious gestures with a microphone. (Pictured: @50cent/Instagram, @bustarhymes/Instagram)

The “Break Ya Neck” rapper was a supporting act on 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour, which kicked off in July. On Friday, Sept. 15, the two men performed at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Singer Jeremih was also a featured guest on the tour.

While there, Busta decided to amp up the crowd by doing a salacious act that 50 supposedly used to do back in the day. During the 51-year-old’s performance, he pointed to a concertgoer in the audience before placing his microphone near his groin. He began stroking the mic in a sexual manner while performing “I Know What You Want.”

“Baby if you give it to me,” said the “Touch It” artist before sticking his tongue out and suggesting that the audience member and their partner would engage in some explicit activities after the show.

The shocking moment was captured on video and shared by @thefitprodigy on Instagram, where the “In da Club” lyricist re-posted it on his personal page.

“BUSTA stole this move from me, I use to do this magic stick 10 years ago,” Fif wrote on Tuesday, Sept. 19. “LOL Now it just feels dirty, inappropriate unnecessary LMAO this is giving, your old uncle at the barbecue that won’t go sit down vibes right.”

50’s call-out was met with supporters who were in agreement with his statement. A few of those comments include the following:

“This is cringe there is an age limit to do this.”

“It’s giving Dirty old man.”

“I don’t think a man born in 1972 with 6 kids is supposed to be behaving this way.”

“Definitely grew up with busta did not need to see this.”

“Omg I was thinking the same thing eww. As much as I love busts this is a no.”

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent playfully trolled his longtime colleague and friend. Last month, the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” actor shared behind-the-scenes footage of his Charlotte stop for his current tour, where he made jokes about Busta’s oversized chain.

“Tell him his chain too big,” the 48-year-old said. “Tell that n—a his chain too big. He ain’t got no friends, they not telling him.”

Thankfully, Busta knew how to take a joke and was seen bursting into laughter right along with Fif.

