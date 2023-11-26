50 Cent Seemingly ‘Gets Mad’ After Fan Throws Phone on Stage at His Concert Months After Microphone-Hurling Incident

Nearly four months after being ridiculed online for throwing a microphone and hitting someone in the audience, a fan at 50 Cent‘s recent concert threw a phone near him on stage.

The rapper recently performed in Birmingham, England, for his “50 Cent Final Lap Tour” when a fan threw a cellphone toward him as he was standing on stage with singer Jeremih. Fif stopped for a moment to pick up the phone at the Nov. 14 show.

A video of the moment shared on TikTok eventually made its way to Instagram. The short clip shows the “21 Questions” artist and Jeremih taking a moment to record a video on the phone as Fif said, “Y’all better stop throwing these motherf—kin phones.”

50 Cent was all smiles this year after getting “the Drake treatment” when a female fan throwing her bra onto his stage. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram)

“50 Cent Gets Mad,” was written over the video showing Jeremih as he sang the first line to his hit song “Birthday Sex” into the cell phone while 50 joined in and the audience went crazy.

The cell phone incident comes after the “In Da Club” rapper threw a microphone into the crowd twice during his concert in Los Angeles last August at the Crypto.com Arena. He was reportedly annoyed that the microphones didn’t work and inadvertently hit a woman in the forehead with the second mic he threw.

Rapper 50 Cent has avoided criminal charges after throwing a microphone and striking a concertgoer during a California show in August.



Any Thoughts???#50Cent #BryhanaMonegain #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/OEDbkGDVFZ — lovelyti (@lovelyti) November 19, 2023

The woman, later identified as Power 106 Radio Host Bryhana Monegain, received a gash on her forehead that reportedly required stitches. The rapper’s attorney, Scott Leemon, released a statement claiming that the rapper born Curtis Jackson did not mean to intentionally strike anyone with the microphone.

“Let’s be very clear; as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” said Scott Leemon. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Fans reacted to the cellphone video on Instagram after it was shared by 2cool2bl0g.

“I thought he was going to throw that phone back in the crowd like how he did the mic a few months back,” replied one fan. “50 can make a joke out of anything, dudes really a comedian,” added one. “He doesn’t look mad at all,” noted another.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office recently announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the 48-year-old artist provided there are no further incidents.

“This matter has been set for a City Attorney Hearing, which is a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals,” said the announcement. “The case will remain open for the duration of 1 year from the date of the incident. It can be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges, should there be any further incidents between the parties or any additional reports made against Mr. Jackson.

The statement concluded, “If there are no further police contacts with Mr. Jackson, this case will be closed after 1 year from the incident date.”

Monegain, who took a social media break after the attack, returned to Instagram on Oct. 18 with an update.

“I appreciate everyone’s support, prayers and well wishes while I’ve taken a break from social media to focus on my recovery both physically and mentally. It’s still an ongoing process, but I’m thankful to be back,” she wrote. “I’m also grateful to be getting back in the studio at Power 106 – I hope you’ll tune in on Thursday, October 19th for my return.”

It’s unclear if Monegain is planning to file a civil complaint.