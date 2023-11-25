Daz Dillinger Says Suge Knight Has ‘Dementia’ After He Accuses Daz and Snoop Dogg of Working with One of Tupac’s Killers

Rapper Daz Dillinger has called out Suge Knight after the incarcerated record producer made some serious accusations about him and his cousin Snoop Dogg.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the former record executive – whose real name is Marion Hugh Jr. – released a new episode of his “Collect Call with Suge Knight” podcast from prison. Halfway through the episode, Knight accused Dillinger and Snoop Dogg of working with one of the men who allegedly planned to kill the late rapper Tupac.

Daz Dillinger (left) says Suge Knight (center) has ‘dementia’ after the felon accuses Daz and Snoop Dogg (right) of working with one of Tupac’s killers. (Photos: @dazdillinger/Instagram, Tupac Facts/YouTube, @snoopdogg/Instagram)

“Snoop, Daz, and the rest of them, they did a song with one of the n—as from that side who was in the car,” he claimed. “If that’s loyalty to Pac, s–t. Mother f—er don’t need that type of loyalty.”

Suge was then asked to name the person whom Snoop and Dillinger reportedly did the song with, in which he stated, “That n—a Dre,” referring to DeAndre “Big Dre” Smith. He passed away in 2004.

Knight was the driver of the vehicle that was Tupac was shot and fatally wounded in during the 1996 drive-by shooting. Smith was allegedly one of the back seat passengers in the vehicle that sprayed Pac’s car with bullets.

Authorities believe Duane “Keffe D” Davis, his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, and Terrence “Bubble Up” Brown were also involved in the killing of Tupac.

This past summer, Davis, who is the only living murder suspect out of the four men, was charged with the killing of Tupac.

Dillinger previously went off on Knight earlier this year when the former Death Row boss claimed that Daz was responsible for Snoop’s debut LP, which was heavily engineered by Dr. Dre. He alleged that Daz was the mastermind behind production more than Dre, though Daz denied it.

“This mother f—er got dementia,” said Daz in an Instagram video refuting Knight’s latest accusations.

“That n—a Suge Knight got dementia, he in jail just making up s–t,” Dillinger added. He continued, “F–k you in jail knowing somebody did a song, we ain’t did a song, we from Long Beach. What are you talking about, n—a?”

Dillinger repeatedly suggested that Knight had a memory loss condition and even mimicked the way he spoke. “He don’t even know who the f–k that is n—a, making up s–t.”

“@officialsugeknight GOT DEMENTIA & DAZ AINT ON NO MIXTAPE U GOT THE WRONG N—A SUGABEAR CUZ,” Dillinger continued in his caption.

Snoop, Suge, Pac, and Daz all catapulted into the limelight around the same time. The three rappers were once all signed under Suge’s independent record label, Death Row Records. The successful label, which made millions of dollars during the 1990s, is now owned by Snoop himself.

Despite Death Row’s success with its artists, there have been long-running rumors suggesting that the “Dear Mama” rapper had plans to leave Death Row Records after officially signing to them in 1995 — he joined the company in 1994 but didn’t sign an official contract until the following year.

Tupac's music director, Gobi M. Rahimi, says Tupac cursed out Suge Knight for taking his $700,000 'Gridlock'd' movie check.



Gobi M. Rahimi, also reveals Tupac had weekly arguments with Suge Knight and Death Row Records staff about his money.



(🎥: The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/hPSAFkTk4q — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 17, 2023

Two years after partnering up with the label, Tupac was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. After his death, several allegations pinpointed Knight as the person who put a hit out on the New York native.

The Compton-born industry vet denied those claims later in the episode, claiming that he still has a “bullet etched” in his skull from the shooting.