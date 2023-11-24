Tyrese Demands New Judge In Post-Divorce Legal Battle, Claims Racial ‘Bias’ and ‘Collusion’ with His Ex-Wife Samantha’s Lawyers

R&B singer Tyrese Gibson claims that the judge presiding over his divorce case is biased, and he wants him removed sooner rather than later.

TMZ recently reported that Tyrese filed a legal document claiming that Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Judge Kevin Farmer had a vendetta against him. The “Fast and Furious Saga” actor alleged that Judge Farmer had canceled a court hearing on Nov. 15 where he was supposed to plead his case against having to pay $450,000 in legal fees for his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, in 10 days.

Tyrese calls his ex-wife Samantha Lee a “heartless” woman for manipulating the narrative around their divorce in her recent interview. (Photos: @tyrese/Instagram, @lovesamanthalee/Instagram)

Tyrese wanted his day in court to tell the presiding judge that paying that amount of money in a short amount of time would be impossible for him due to the recently concluded SAG-AFTRA strike strike that stretched from July 14 to Nov 9.

In legal documents, the “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer claimed that Judge Farmer canceled the hearing just days before it was set to occur, which he felt proved the judge’s bias against him.

This isn’t the first time that Tyrese has had problems with Judge Farmer during the hard-fought divorce battle between him and his ex-wife. In September 2022, Tyrese filed legal documents where he talked about multiple alleged incidents that he felt the judge was prejudiced against him.

One of the incidents that occurred happened in August 2022, when Tyrese was being asked about his finances by his ex-wife’s attorney. The attorney stated that Tyrese had made $2 million in 2018 when the entertainer claimed that he was in financial ruin.

Tyrese replied saying, “I don’t do the CFO thing. Here’s a question to you, smart person,” but before he could say anything he was cut off by Judge Farmer.

Farmer said, “You don’t ask questions! That’s not how this works,” and he also threatened to hold Tyrese in contempt. The singer’s documents state that the judge’s comments were “belittling admonishments.” He also said that his lawyer “definitely felt bullied by Judge Farmer.”

The 44-year-old also talked about a situation where he claims the judge used a curse word to describe his ex-wife. He said that during one of the pretrial meetings in Judge Farmer’s chambers, he allegedly told Tyrese and his ex-wife, that he thought $10,690 per month in child support was appropriate for the singer to pay, and that he didn’t care if Samantha Lee was a “greedy, gold-digging b—h.”

“He said, ‘Tanya you need to go out there and put your foot on your client’s neck and get him to shut the f–k up or I’m gonna put ’em in jail,” Tyrese claimed in an hour-long video on Instagram that the judge said, referring to his lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham.

He added that he was a “racist” and how he was stunned Farmer would use such language “in the world of George Floyd.”

“It’s all a game right Mr. Farmer? And you’ve done this to everybody in your courtroom. Every Black woman who is successful and making money who is going through a divorce, you stick it to her. Every Black lawyer whether it’s a Black woman or Black man.”

Tyrese also alleges that Farmer stated at the beginning of another court appearance that he “already knew” what ruling he was going to give before either side could present.

As far as Samantha, he claims he’s given her the money that was promised to her as stated in their prenup.

He then called out Samantha’s attorney, Adam M. Gleklen, for allegedly exchanging “texts and emails” with Farmer, which he describes as “collusion.”

The “Sweet Lady” crooner also shares court documents to prove he filed for a new judge after Farmer demonstrated “a series of acts that demonstrate a persuasive pattern of conduct and bias.”

Tyrese believes it’s absurd that he was ordered to pay the same amount of child support for Soraya, who lives in Atlanta, as for his 16-year-old daughter, Shayla, who lives in California, where the cost of living is much higher. This brings his annual child support total to $256,560. His appeal to change Soraya’s monthly child support payment is still pending.

He concluded the video by making a bold statement about their prenup while noting that “everything about what Judge Farmer did and is doing, it’s all going to be exposed and it’s all going to be appealed.”