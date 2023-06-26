‘It’s All Gon’ Drop On Her Head’: Tyrese Files Appeal, Vows to Make His Ex-Wife Samantha Pay All Legal Fees He Incurred Since the Day She Filed for Divorce

Tyrese Gibson says that his ex-wife is smiling now but she won’t be once his attorneys are through after he filed an appeal of a judge’s decision in their divorce.

The singer and actor has seemingly been at war with Samantha Lee Gibson, whom he married in 2017. She is the mother of his youngest daughter, Soraya.

Fans think Tyrese’s post about holding onto a king is a subliminal jab at his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. (Photo: @tyrese/Instagram)

In a series of Instagram posts since last year, Gibson has made a number of accusations against Samantha, including alleging that she moved out of their family home while he was away filming a movie in 2020.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer ordered the “Fast X” star to pay his ex over $230,000 in back child support for his 4-year-old daughter Soraya, based on his $10,000 monthly order that Gibson allegedly ignored back in an Atlanta court on April 24.

Gibson, who has an estimated net worth of $4 million, admitted that he was already paying $2,500 of his own volition for the preschooler’s care. He is also required to maintain his health insurance policy and pay $10,690 in child support.

Related: Tyrese Goes on Rant as He Calls on Ben Crump and Martin Luther King III for Support to Remove ‘Racist Judge’ In Custody Battle, Seeks to Lower Monthly $10K Child Support

The 44-year-old is also paying a similar amount in child support fees for his 15-year-old daughter Shayla, whom he shares with his first wife, Norma Mitchell.

Gibson and Samantha will split the costs for their daughter’s childcare and school. Judge Farmer advised both parents to “minimize the effects of this hurt” for their young daughter.

The “Baby Boy” actor was also mandated to pay $399,000 of her legal fees amassed during the two-year divorce proceedings, bringing what he owes his former wife of five years to a total of more than $640,000. In response to the court’s decision, he accused the judge of being a “racist” for the hefty payout.

However, in a recent interview with The Shade Room, he said a radical reversal is heading her way, and she will be the one dishing out hundreds of thousands in cash. The first step in this process is his legal team appealing the spring decision.

“Everything is being appealed … like everything,” he said, gingerly walking around legalese that he may have to answer for later. He went on to focus his comments on the prenuptial agreement he allegedly had with Samantha before they wed.

“If we are not arguing about the prenup for the validity of the prenup, it’s non-contested,’ there’s nothing to talk about,” the “Sweet Lady” vocalist explained. “But if it’s contested, then we’re trying to creatively argue about the validity of this paperwork that we did.”

He said, “All of those legal fees … everything that’s been going on since the beginning… we had paperwork that says, ‘if this marriage were to ever fall apart, we have a pre-nuptial… prior to the nuptial that’s been established.”

However, Gibson claims that Samantha’s lawyer and the judge “cracked it.”

Now, he and his team of lawyers are preparing for a victorious win in this appeal.

“Everything is about to get reversed, flipped,” the singer said, adding, “All of my legal fees from the day that she filed, it’s all gon’ to drop on her head. It’s coming.”

Tyrese says he found out during his divorce trial that his ex-wife was only in it for the “Money” pic.twitter.com/uxm08MdGbW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 24, 2023

Fans chimed in on his plight. Some felt sorry for him, and others believed he was the problem.

“Why are you females so upset by a man using his rights and voicing his feelings?”

“This is just embarrassing. But the more he talks, the stronger, he makes her case. I hope she gets everything what she wants for her and their kids, because he won’t stop talking s**t about her!”

“The more and more he talk about her the more and more I think he was the problem dawg.”

May is allegedly when Gibson came to his own sad revelation, noting that the real problem is that Samantha never loved him. He said he came to this conclusion after leaving the courtroom during his divorce trial. He then “realized” that his marriage was “never love, it was just a transaction,” said Gibson.

“Wow, so we did a whole marriage and did the whole duration of a child and starting a family, just to find out that it was all about money, status, transaction,” he continued. “Imagine me being the only actor in a relationship to then realize that I was in a relationship for five years and one of the best actors I’ve ever met in my f##king life.”

Gibson is now currently dating an Instagram influencer and model, Zelie Timothy, even though he still makes posts about his ex-wife.

Unlike Gibson, Samantha has remained quiet on social media about their divorce proceedings or her relationship with him. She used her platforms to make videos discussing high-value men, marriage, heartbreak, and other things in pop culture.

However, after her ex stated that their marriage was “transaction” based, she hopped on Instagram Live, stating that she hates their family drama being public.

“I loved this person and there are just certain things that didn’t work out,” she said about their divorce.

She added that his logic makes no sense considering she now works “multiple jobs” to take care of herself and her daughter. “If it was about money, I would have just stayed where I was at.”