Ne-Yo Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Single Mothers, Sex-Trafficking Victims, and the Unhoused In Atlanta

Ne-Yo was seen serving Thanksgiving dinner to women at the City of Refuge in Atlanta on Nov. 22. The refuge reportedly helps individuals and families transition out of crisis situations in a faith-based environment.

According to TMZ, the “Closer” singer served a holiday dinner to up to 200 people at City of Refuge, which helps to shelter single mothers, sex trafficking victims, and unhoused women and children. Ne-Yo reportedly made the day a family affair and brought several of his children to help serve the desserts that he donated.

Ne-Yo. (Photo: @neyo/Instagram)

Ne-Yo recently announced his upcoming “Champagne & Roses” tour in the U.K., which will kick off next March. The tour will begin in Manchester on March 7 at the AO Arena and will continue in Leeds on March 8. The “Champagne & Roses” tour will also make stops in Cardiff, New Castle, and London before ending in Birmingham on March 14. “Peaches” singer Mario was also announced as a special guest on the tour. The American leg of the “Champagne & Roses” tour also included special guest Robin Thicke and will have its final performances in Hollywood, Florida on Nov. 26 and Baltimore on Dec. 3.

The positive publicity is much needed by the “Because of You” singer after he and his ex-wife, Crystal Smith, got divorced after she claimed he’d cheated on her for eight years and fathered a child with another woman. The former couple share three children, and it was later revealed that he actually fathered two children with model Sadè Bagnerise.

The 44-year-old Ne-Yo filed for both joint legal and physical custody of the two children but agreed to pay Bagnerise child support, although he asked the court to determine the amount.

