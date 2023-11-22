Jada Pinkett Smith Says Ana Navarro Should Read Her ‘Worthy’ Memoir Before Alleging She Dogged Out Husband Will Smith for Clickbait

Jada Pinkett Smith is taking the high road in her address to individuals who view her book “Worthy” and its press run as public assaults on her husband Will Smith’s masculinity and his sense of self-worth.

The 52-year-old said that the public’s opposition to her bombshell truths could not be further from the truth when she appeared on “The Breakfast Club.” At the 31-minute mark of the interview, Jada goes into detail about why she is not bothered by people, like Ana Navarro of “The View,” who have accused her of “emasculating and embarrassing” Will.

Jada Pinkett Smith responds to claims she is ’emasculating and embarrassing’ Will Smith with her “Worthy” revelations. (Photos: @Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram; @Willsmith/Instagram.)

She began, “Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know, I think that if you want to try kind of—if you want to just read headlines, you know, I could see how that could be confusing, right?”

“But the book is right here,” Jada continued. “You have two books you can read, actually; you can read my book and Will’s book.”

The “Hawthorne” star further stated that everyone has a right to their opinion but the aforementioned narrative is a telltale sign of someone who has not delved into the books.

“I always know that anybody who’s saying that hasn’t really done their homework, you know, but you gotta expect it too because of what the headlines are; you know what clickbait is,” she said.

“So, Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and more importantly, Great Supreme does too…That’s really all I’m concerned with at the end of the day,” added Jada, before she noted that she does not pass judgment or hold grudges against her detractors.

“I’ve been there, that’s like thinking I know based on headlines… I have no judgment because I’ve been there.”

Social media users appeared to have mixed reactions to Jada’s commentary. “Ohhh believe me, you are humiliating will smith, there’s no doubt about that,” wrote an X user. A second person suggested Will is not a victim. “He knows exactly what she’s doing, they both in on it,” read the tweet.

On YouTube, one viewer wrote, “Can honestly say that this interview has truly changed my outlook on Jada and I have to admit prejudging is wrong. Everyone goes thru things in life and handles it in their own way.”

Since revealing their seven-year separation, Jada has attempted to speak positively about her and Will reconciling after he slapped Chris Rock. However, in one interview, she implied that her childhood friend, late rapper Tupac Shakur was her “soulmate.”

Most recently, she has presented a united front in defending the “Bad Boys” star against claims he and longtime friend Duane Martin allegedly had an intimate relationship.