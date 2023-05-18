‘I’m Doing the Best That I Can’: ‘RHOA’ Stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Struggle to Balance Their Marital and Family Issues with New Career Ventures 

The current season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” highlights the challenges Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, are currently facing as they navigate their careers, marriage, and family while running several businesses.

The founders of Old Lady Gang restaurant got married in 2014 after three years of dating and meeting on the set of the reality series.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram.)

Burruss is a member of the R&B group Xscape and hosts two web series called “Kandi Koated Nights,” and “Speak On It.” She also has a burgeoning acting career and snagged roles in “The Chi” and “Á La Carte.”

Tucker, 49, is producing a movie called “The Pass” and also works as a producer on “Kandi Koated Nights.” The couple also produced the revival of the August Wilson play, “The Piano Lesson,” which picked up a Tony nomination this month.

Burruss and Tucker also own the Blaze Steak and Seafood eatery, named after their 3-year-old daughter, Blaze Tucker. In addition to Blaze, they share a 7-year-old son, Ace Wells Tucker, as well as Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss and Tucker’s daughter Kaela Tucker, who are both in their 20s.

Related: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s Daughters Working Together Has Fans Celebrating Their Growth

In the May 7 premiere, Kenya Moore told Burruss that she overheard Tucker “fussing” in the background while the 47-year-old was on the phone with Moore, prompting Burruss to talk about their issues.

“He’s trying to write his movie, and he feels like I don’t make time to help him, but he’s always making time to help me,” replied Burruss. “Right now, Todd, he actually has multiple movies that he has written and he wants me to produce. I’m like I don’t really have time to go produce.”

She got choked up trying to explain how frustrated she was with her husband for trying to “make me the problem.” In her confessional, Burruss groused that Tucker’s film was taking up a lot of family time and noted her desire for him to show up for her the way she shows up for him.

Kandi and Todd at Porsha’s wedding yesterday! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Vaaq1nr8Hy — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) November 28, 2022

In the episode that aired on May 14, the Grammy-winning singer went to dinner with Sanya Richards-Ross, where she shared that Todd felt she wasn’t doing enough to support him the way he does for her.

“He’s been wanting to produce a movie for a minute. He wants me to get behind it 100 percent,” she told Ross.

“I really want my husband to understand that I’m doing the best that I can, but I understand how he feels, and I’m trying to be sensitive to his feelings.”

Next week’s episode follows the ladies as they head to Bravo Con, where Burruss’ mother, affectionately known as Mama Joyce, made a shocking statement on stage in front of thousands. In a preview clip, she told the crowd, “If I could replace Todd, I probably would’ve picked anyone that had a decent job.”

The clip then jumps to her daughter telling Monyetta Shaw and her friend, manager, and assistant Don Juan, “I just need her [Mama Joyce] to respect my marriage.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.