‘Got Me Looking Like a Goofy’: Fans Begs Rapper YG to Delete Explicit IG Photo of His Alleged Child’s Mother

West Coast artist YG might have lost a fan after one of his most recent Instagram posts rubbed a man the wrong way.

YG, real name Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, has been a consistent hitmaker since his 2010 debut single “Toot It and Boot It” peaked at 67 on the Billboard Hot 100. Not long afterward, the Compton-born rapper signed with Def Jam, and he has associated with many artists like DJ Mustard, Tyga, and the late Nipsey Hussle.

YG trolls a fan after the man asked him to take down a picture with his “baby momma” in it. (Photo: @andrelowejr @yg/Instagram)

On Nov. 9, the “Why You Always Hatin?” rapper made a post on Instagram which ended up causing some controversy. YG posted a picture of himself and a group of exotic dancers with money falling from the air. He followed that up with a video from the viral Jeezy and Nia Long interview, where Jeezy said, “real n—-s don’t cheat.”

The first picture on the carousel had one person up in arms, as a man named Andre Lowe Jr. commented on the picture saying, “THATS MY BABY MOMMA N—A!!! Take this down NOW!!!”

The man proceeded to make a video pleading with YG to delete the picture. Lowe said, “This is a message for YG, from a real one to a real one, man, I’m asking that you please take my baby mama off your IG with her picture of her, you know, bussin’ it all open and whatnot.”

Lowe said one of the women in the photo is the mother of his child and that she allegedly told him that she was going to deal with some “family issues.” He said he woke up the next day to messages from people asking him about YG’s post. “Got me lookin’ like a straight goofy,” Lowe added.

Some viewers of the clip said that the relationship is over for Lowe, and they clowned him for asking YG to delete the post.

One commenter said, “Bruh…Let her go…She ain’t coming back…,” while another one said, “He’s a big ole goofy made goofier by begging for another man to take his stripper baby mama off his stories? Broooo. She’s GONE. They all had her. Have some dignity.”

He’s a big ole goofy made goofier by begging for another man to take his stripper baby mama off his stories?



Broooo. She’s GONE. They all had her. Have some dignity. https://t.co/sSo3SbLYHP — wondah (@rwbiiie) November 14, 2023

YG saw Lowe’s plea, but instead of taking the picture down he reposted Lowe’s video. The man commented, “BRUH! So you really not about to take it down????????? I’m Fina get mad.” People clowned the internet comedian again, but it was at this point where the cracks in his story started to show.

The man’s page is full of skits, and the initial post where he asked YG to delete the picture had the hashtags #joke and #hoodcomedy. Lowe’s bio also says, “I make music & joke a lot.” One of the comments about his video said, “Lol this s–t is soo funny…this is not his BM. He is doing this to gain exposure he’s a known San Diego comedian. I love this for him.”

The exotic dancer from the picture, who goes by P.Money on Instagram, also came out and said, “I am not your baby momma pls stop this was 2 years ago!!”

This was the final nail in the coffin for a lot of people proving that it was a skit, but Lowe Jr. decided to keep the story going by posting two Instagram videos still claiming that the woman in the photo is the mother of his child.

Read the Original Article on Atlanta Black Star.