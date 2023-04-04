‘Got Slim and Acted Cute on His Wife’: DJ Mustard Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss,  Fans Bring Up His Ex Chanel Dijon

Dijon “DJ Mustard” McFarlane looks back on old photos of himself to keep him motivated during his current weight-loss journey.

The 32-year-old shared a throwback photo of himself on his Instagram story, which showed him at a heavier size.

“I look at s–t like this everyday and get motivated,” he wrote, “smfh.”

DJ Mustard shows off his drastic weight loss on Instagram. (Photos: @mustard/Instagram)

DJ Mustard uploaded another picture of himself from the past with the words “never again man” written over the top. The photo is now expired from his story.

As his Insta story continued, viewers were able to see the music producer in the gym lifting weights, running on the treadmill and hitting squats with his 11-year-old son, Kiylan.

DJ Mustard’s slimmed-down figure was significantly apparent in his workout video, in which he admitted that his current heftiness is the “lowest weight” he has “ever been as an adult.”

Daily Loud shared the “Ballin’” hitmaker’s transformation on its Twitter page, where several fans applauded the California native for his epic health and fitness journey.

“Love to see folks waking up to understand that a great life isn’t about just money it’s really health to a long life to create and enjoy wealth keep on going bro!!”



“Love to see a black king taking his health seriously”

While some fans believe DJ Mustard’s wellness transition is admirable, there were a few individuals who brought up his estranged wife, Chanel Dijon — now known as Thierry, and found a way to connect his weight loss to her.

“He got slim and acted cute on his wife … We don’t care.”

“He ain’t never going bk to that woman the streets is callinnnn.”

DJ Mustard's ex-wife is seeking $80K a month in child support for their 3 kids. They dated for 11 yrs before marriage and met at 19 when they both had 0$. He filed for divorce after 18 months & she signed a prenup. Mustard's income was reported at $10M in 2020.😳💰 pic.twitter.com/7BecdnXP0w — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) January 20, 2023

Last May, it was revealed DJ Mustard filed for divorce from his wife of nearly two years, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by Complex.

After their separation was announced, Thierry blasted her soon-to-be ex-hubby for being “bitter” before revealing that he had custody of their spacious vehicles, leaving her with only a Lambo in which to drive around their three children.

She previously requested $80,000 a month from the record producer until they agree upon $18,342 a month in temporary support.

Though their marriage ended fairly quickly, the former couple had been together since they were 19. In June 2021, they even began trending on social media after a throwback photo started making rounds on Twitter, which showed the pair at a significantly larger size.

While they may be going their separate ways, DJ Mustard and Thierry will always be tied because of their children. In addition to Kiylan, they also have an 8-year-old daughter, Kauner, and a 3-year-old son, Kody. They share legal and joint custody.