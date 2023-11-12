Former Safety Earl Thomas Loses $1.9M to Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend’s Alleged Identity Theft Fraud That Included Ex-Player’s Cars, Accounts, NFL Checks

Super Bowl champion Earl Thomas III is back in the news again after police charged his ex-wife’s boyfriend with committing identity fraud against the former NFL player.

Thomas was taken by the Seattle Seahawks as the 14th pick in the 2010 NFL draft. Over the course of nine seasons, he joined forces with Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, and others to create the “Legion of Boom,” one of the greatest defensive secondaries the NFL had ever seen.

During his time in Seattle, Thomas earned seven Pro Bowl nominations, was put on the 2010s All-Decade team, and he won one Super Bowl. While many believe he had a Hall of Fame career with the team, his tenure ended sourly. Thomas’ last moment as a Seahawk saw him flipping the bird to his coach Pete Carroll as he was carted off the field due to an injury.

This began a downward trend in Thomas’ life as for the next few years his off-the-field antics took away from how great he was on the field. After one season with the Baltimore Ravens, Thomas was let go by the team in 2020 after he showed up late to training camp meetings and punched one of his teammates.

This wasn’t the only thing that led to Thomas being released, as earlier in that same year Thomas made the news after an altercation with his wife and brother.

In April 2020, Thomas was held at gunpoint by his wife, Nina Thomas, after she found him and his brother Seth “naked In the bed with other women.” By her own admission, Nina put the gun to his head, which had a live round in the chamber.

She was arrested and her husband obtained an emergency protective restraining order. Thomas has not played in the NFL since the incident and in November 2020, Nina filed for divorce. Their toxic relationship didn’t end there. After she was issued a protective order against Thomas, he allegedly threatened Nina and their kids via text message.

At the time, people became worried for the former “Legion of Boom” member as his life didn’t seem to be going in the right direction. One commenter said, “This entire situation has been wild. I hope everyone involved gets the help they need,” while another said, “Tell me your life is spiraling downward without telling me your life is spiraling downward.”

2022 is where things really got bad for Thomas, as he was arrested for violating the protective order in May, and in August his house burned down after being struck by lightning. That same year was when his latest controversy began.

In the same month that the arrest warrant was issued for Thomas, his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, New Orleans man Kevin Thompson, began a year-long fraud against the 34-year-old, authorities say. In May 2022, Thompson allegedly opened an account under Thomas’ name with a fake ID.

Over the course of a year, Thompson moved a large sum of Thomas’ money into multiple accounts, made large cash withdrawals, and even cashed Thomas’ NFL checks as well, police claim.

It didn’t stop there, as he also allegedly used the fake identity to transfer ownership of some of Thomas’ cars, and sold them for money. Thompson was said to have stolen $1.9 million from his girlfriend’s ex-husband, and he was arrested in June while driving one of his stolen cars.

He was released eight days later, and when he went to pick up the first stolen car, he reportedly arrived in another stolen car, so he was arrested again.

Thompson is currently out on a $730,000 bond, and investigators are still trying to find out how he came into possession of the cars. There is no word on if Thomas’ ex-wife was involved in the scheme.

