‘So Sick of Millionaires Telling Us We’re Lazy’: Whoopi Goldberg Accused of Being ‘Out of Touch’ for Criticizing Millennials Over Concern About Having Children Amid Economic Climate

Award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg is facing some online backlash after giving her two cents on the state of living for young generations.

During a Wednesday, Nov. 8 discussion on ABC’s “The View,” the moderators gave their opinion on millennials and Gen-Z’s stance on the “American Dream” and how the groups are moving away from traditional milestones like having children due to the economic climate.

“Does every generation feel this way at one point?” Goldberg asked, “I say yes.”

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg goes on rant about younger generations. (Photos: ‘The View’/YouTube)

“But I’m sorry. If you only want to work four hours, it’s going to be harder for you to get a house,” she later added, possibly referencing the negative stereotype that millennials are lazy. “I feel for everybody that feels this, but I’m sorry, we busted our behinds. We had to bust our behinds.”

WHY AREN’T MILLENNIALS HAVING KIDS? #TheView co-hosts weigh in after reports shows that the economic climate has made millennials feel that milestones like starting a family are out of reach. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/wiVjtK9fN9 — The View (@TheView) November 8, 2023

Data has suggested that millennials are not having children, citing economic barriers, piling student loan debt, and an uptick in the cost of living. And there has been an increase in childless adults standing firm on that decision. For instance, a 2021 survey from the Pew Research Center shows that 44 percent of non-parents, ranging from 18 to 49, say “it is not too or not at all likely that they will have children someday.”

On the program, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, pointed to stats that say millennials are in a worse position than their parents. In 2023, the median cost for a home in the US is an estimated $416,1000, RocketHomes reported last month. In the early 1980s, when Goldberg, now 67, was in her 20s, the median value was about $47,200.

“Every generation is told you’re going to do worse than your parents, and, you know what, people pick it up, and they do what they do, and they raise themselves,” Goldberg responded. “And this is what you got to do. It’s called being a good citizen.”

People on X, formerly known as Twitter, disagreed with Goldberg’s viewpoint: “I’m so sick of millionaires telling us we’re lazy,” one person wrote. Another person chimed in: “Boomers and Gen X are like, ‘Why aren’t y’all having babies?’… We are still recovering mentally, physically, emotionally and financially from how y’all did us. Like what? Whoopi missed the mark with this one.”

