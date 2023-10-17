‘The Fact That He Thought That Was Gonna be Funny’: White TikToker Faces Backlash for Mocking Whoopi Goldberg’s Locs In Cringy Wig Review Video

A popular white TikToker is now getting put on blast for cracking a joke and centering it on Whoopi Goldberg’s hair.

While the clip is not explicitly racist, his feigning disgust and misrepresentation of a Shein curly wig for her signature locs has angered many and led to people calling him out for his ignorance.

Screenshot from Trevor Dean’s TikTok video. (Photo: TikTok/Trevvvor)

Trevor Dean posted on July 19 an 11-minute clip with the caption, “I cant belive I got scammed #shein #wig #fail.”

He is standing in front of a green screen with a product page from the China-based online retailer in the background.

“You guys, I ordered this wig on Shein, and let me show you what came in the mail,” he says before cutting to his bedroom and the pipe-straw curled wig in his hand. “Be f##king for real. What the hell is this?”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Another cut in the video shows him with the wig on, “Shein, you better count your days because I did not order a Whoopi Goldberg wig.”

Standup comic and fellow TikToker Anisa Nandaula was one of the first to really challenge Dean’s viral video with a reaction video. In a graphic over the top of her reaction video, she wrote, “Not Racist But IDK.”

Then she unpacked her visceral response to seeing his video. Many people said they made the same sound and face as the comedian.

“You know when a white person says something, and it’s not racist, but when you hear it … it still makes you go ‘Ugh,’” she said.

WATCH NANDAULA’s VIDEO HERE.

Nandaula was not the only person ticked off by his cringy attempt to be funny.

“Those are finger coils, Whoopi has locs,” one person wrote.

Another said, “This rubs me the wrong way.”

“Microaggression” was simply posted in the comment section, while someone else replied, “This ain’t even micro it’s very macro.”

“As soon as they put it on,” one comment started, ending with, “My eyebrows pulled together to already make a face.”

Another TikTok user expressed his shock, saying, “The fact he thought that was gonna be funny.”

One person referenced him making a similarly crude joke regarding another African-American female celebrity, asking, “Isn’t he the same one who made the ice spice asmr video.”

Dean’s video has been played 782.1K times since its publishing over the summer. He is known for saying silly things, asking his almost 538K followers to watch him put his makeup on, and performing playful gags.

Unfortunately, his gag was not as funny as he thought it would be.