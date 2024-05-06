‘Tasteless and Disrespectful’: Woman Faces Backlash for Activating ‘Stripper Mode’ During Pole Dance to Kirk Franklin’s ‘Revolution’ Song at an L.A. Food Festival

Not everyone was entertained by the antics that took place during the Hot Water Cornbread gathering in Los Angeles. The Texas Hold ’em-themed gathering was a celebration of Southern music and food that boasted more than 100 Black vendors on May 5.

The somewhat family-oriented event has become quite the talking point as a video of a woman turning up in the most unexpected way is making its rounds across social media. The original video of the enthusiastic attendee wearing a red wig, denim Daisy Dukes, a denim bustier top, and denim leg warmers with white heels first appeared on X.

Woman faces backlash for twerking to Kirk Franklin’s “Revolution” during Hot Water Cornbread gathering in Los Angeles. (Photos: @kennygotsoul/Instagram)

The user’s caption perfectly explained what people watched: “OMG.. I just witnessed somebody twerking to Kirk Franklin. I’m not coming outside NO MORE. Y’all can have it.”

The specific song was his controversial 1998 record “Revolution” featuring The Family. Some may recall that the new-age gospel artist faced backlash for implementing a secular spin on the genre to attract a younger crowd.

Twenty-six years later, outrage is still being felt, only this time because the woman decided to climb a pole and twerk for the crown gathered around her. Though many were cheering her on, the reactions were vastly different online.

OMG.. I just witnessed somebody twerking to Kirk Franklin. I’m not coming outside NO MORE. Y’all can have it 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Rve2NP7RHd — KENYON DIXON (@kennygotsoul) May 6, 2024

“Definitely not the revolution he was singing about….GP ARE YA WITH MEHHHHH,” jokingly wrote an Instagram user. Someone else asked, “What made her break out in stripper mode?”

A third person commented, “Twerking to gospel music is very tasteless and disrespectful to god! I never and would never!!”

Someone else said they were perplexed as to “why she needed to activate this foolishness.”

At least one individual comically used the video as an opportunity to do some self-reflection. “I need to learn to start trusting like she is trusting that pole not to fall down,” they wrote, seemingly taking notice that the young lady was twirling around a light pole that was missing its luminaire.

Even Franklin has been on the receiving end of scrutiny for putting a little bit too much swing in the hips during his shows. But he seems largely unfazed by the judgmental comments, as he continues to enjoy every moment he has on stage. “Way Kirk been shimming lately. He’s been for the streets,” read one remark linking his moves to the video.

The otherwise jovial display comes fresh on the heels of criticism for rapper Sexyy Red joining country artist Zach Bryn on stage at his recent St. Louis concert. The two do not have a collaboration; instead, she was invited because the performance took place in her hometown and it was an opportunity for her to entertain the crowd with her twerking and splits.

Country singer Zach Bryan brought out Sexyy Red at his show in her hometown of St. Louis. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sA7zZ8vDar — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 4, 2024

Just like the unidentified woman dancing to “Revolution,” the “Pound Town” artist has faced backlash from naysayers who say she displayed a poor representation of Black women.