How Millennials Singlehandedly Destroyed Dating with ‘Netflix & Chill’

The millennials’ creation of Netflix and Chill ruined an entire generation and those to follow behind. A random invitation to one’s house for hook-ups doesn’t give relationship vibes. Where is the love? Nobody wants a relationship, but friends with benefits are the top selection.

Thanks to apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, hooking up can easily and instantly be arranged. Though these social media apps make you accessible to people quickly, there are countless free dating sites that get the job done as well.

Lady with natural hair (Pexel Image)

It’s quite questionable if millennials know what dates are because they don’t believe in them. In most cases, this is when Netflix and Chill comes into play. If you’ve ever met someone between the ages of 25 and 40 years old, you’ve more than likely been invited to their home early on. The scary part about this is they’re strangers. What happened to going out and meeting in a public place?

Related: My Daughter Wasted the Money I Gave Her to Invest In Property, and Now She’s Asking for More

If you thought a relationship would come with that one-night stand, you’re sadly mistaken. Millennials don’t believe in relationships. It’s a nonchalant “For what?!” Who has time for one person when you can have — five?

They say communication is key, yet millennials have no radar for such things. You may hear from a person one day, and the next day they’re texting, “Who is this?” This is a sad reality. Millennials don’t call and check up on the person they’re interested in, which makes their dealings feel more like a transaction than anything else. If you get a call on the phone, feel special because that’s unheard of!

It is believed that millennials have a tough time committing to anything because they have a short attention span. They want everything quick and fast; Everything from Hot and Ready Little Ceasars pizzas, news, lovers, money, and gratification. A microwave society can’t flourish because the foundation didn’t have enough time to set.

While pointing the finger is fun, some millennials are a product of what they’ve been shown. It’s important to recognize that not everyone grew up in a two-parent household. However, certain circumstances shouldn’t predict who one becomes.

The economy could also play a partial part in the lack of interest in the dating scene. Inflation is real, and jobs aren’t exactly paying people their worth. That said, creativity is beautiful. Creative and inexpensive dates not only show that you’re thoughtful but that you care. Picnics in the park, dinner in the backyard, a painting party in the living room, or a scavenger hunt with love notes.

You can’t really be mad at people that just don’t know, but millennials are naturally innovative. Though they are misguided, they’ve managed to sprout about majestically.

Furthermore, millennials created their own way of life. So many trends originated from them:

Social Media Influencers

Embracing Natural Hair

Highlighted Veganism

Canned Wine

The birth of “throwing shade”

Dance moves like the stanky leg, swag surf, 1,2, Step, the motorcycle, etc.

Did the millennials f*ck love up for their generation? Yes. Is it repairable? Absolutely. There is ample hope due to their ability to make a way. If millennials became patient, focused their attention, and took their time, there would be less drama and confusion and more love and relationships for their generation.

Click here to read the full story.