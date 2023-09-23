‘He Worried About Marriage When He Ran His Into the Ground?’: Safaree Samuels Says Marriages Are Bound to End In Divorce 

Fans found it necessary to remind Safaree Samuels about the part he played in the demise of his marriage after the reality star suggested that all marriages end in divorce.

The “Love and Hip Hop” alum voiced his belief via X on Thursday, Sept. 21 by writing, “Relationships are really doomed.. What are we supposed to do?? Somebody pls tell me.”

Fans bring up Erica Mena after Safaree Samuels says marriages are bound to end in divorce. (L) Safaree Samuels (Pictured: @safaree/Instagram) (R) Erica Mena (Pictured: @ericamena/Instagram)

Samuels, 42, then shared his thoughts about marriage, “MANNN F–K MARRIAGE!!!!! You bound for divorce and dont say nothing bout me cuz everybody splitting! Just say I love you and get matching tattoos.”

Shortly after the “Paradise” artist’s messages, social media outlet The Neighborhood Talk re-posted the tweets on its page for everyone to see. A vast majority of commenters found it weird that Samuels was against marriage, and even blamed him for being the reason why his holy matrimony ended.

“Imagine being the CAUSE of what your writing about , ouu the narcissism .”

“With men like him, of course relationships are doomed.”

“Maybe u can start off by not cheating… smh.”

“Safaree now it’s not the time we don’t need Erica ranting.. It’s already a lot going on.”

“Why he worried about marriage when he ran his into the ground?”

Samuels used to be in a high-profile relationship with former video vixen and “LHH” castmate Erica Mena. The former couple met in 2017 after participating in VH1’s television series “Scared Famous.”

Despite Mena’s initial hesitation to pursue Samuels due to his heavy dating history with “LHH” women, she decided to give it a try. Throughout his time on reality television, Samuels has been linked to numerous women on the franchise such as Ms. Nikki Baby, Estalita Quintero, and most recently Amara La Negra.

By 2018, Samuels and Mena made their public debut as an official couple and not too long after announced their engagement.

The Jamaican-American rapper and the “Picture Me Dead” actress married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, 3-year-old Safire Majesty Samuels, in 2020. However, turmoil slowly arose after Samuels was accused of cheating with several women.

Nevertheless, their relationship seemed to be looking up and in 2021, Mena gave birth to their second child, 2-year-old Legend Brian Samuels.

Her pregnancy with their son turned into an arduous one due to her publicly fighting with Samuels on social media. One notable fight involved the “Waistline” rapper suggesting that getting married was one of “the biggest mistakes” he’s made.

His tweet was met with Mena calling him “the most selfish, vain, and inconsiderate person” she’s ever met.

Nearly three years after walking down the aisle, the couple turned into co-parents, with Mena being granted sole custody of their children.

Though their relationship was a roller coaster, it appears as if they may be on better terms. Samuels even seemingly came to Mena’s defense following her “blue monkey” comment to “LHH: ATL” castmate Spice.

After it was announced that Mena had been dropped from returning to the Atlanta series, Samuels shared an Instagram message suggesting that his two children “need their mother.” The post since has been deleted from his page.