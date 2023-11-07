‘Extremely Distasteful’: Woman Holds Middle Finger Up In Wedding Photo, Sparking Widespread Criticism on Social Media

People have a lot to say about a wedding photo showing a beautiful group of Black men and women celebrating one social media personality’s wedding, except one person among the party stands out more than others.

Pictured in the photo is the entire wedding party at the wedding of social media influencer Nicholas Joseph, also known as Nick Nack Pattiwhack, in Cancun, Mexico. Looking at the picture, you can see the party mostly dressed in Black, a few people in red, and the bride and groom front and center.

What’s catching most people’s attention and criticism is a woman with red hair at the far left of the photo holding her middle finger up as she smiles at the camera.

Many people didn’t find it entertaining that a guest at a wedding in Cancun threw up her middle finger in one of the wedding photos. (Photo: Facebook)

Screenshots of the photo were taken and shared on social media, and most users were not taken by the apparent lack of decorum this woman put on display.

“I’d photoshop her completely out of the picture,” one Facebook user said. “It’s an easy fix but extremely distasteful,” another person commented.

“She did it on purpose and got that bright red hair trying to stand out,” someone else said.

The woman who goes by the username Blizzy on Instagram says she is the groom’s best friend. Blizzy said she never intended to make the couple’s wedding “look bad.”

“I love them both! People are just on the outside looking in,” she wrote.

The bride, Kiara Randolph, reposted a comment she made on the @blackculturenews Instagram page that posted an unedited version of the photo, stating that the picture has “caused some controversy” and shifted “the focus away from celebrating love, which was the main point of the wedding.”

The bride said one of her wedding photos that included her entire wedding party “caused some controversy” as it made rounds on social media after a guest threw up her middle finger. (Photo: Instagram/urmannequin)

Some people also questioned if everyone pictured in the photo was a bridesmaid or a groomsman, but Randolph shut those rumors down.

“This is actually everyone that attended my destination wedding. Stop projecting,” Randolph wrote on Facebook.

Joseph was a popular influencer on Vine before the video-based platform shut down in 2017. He continues to create content and post on TikTok to nearly 360,000 followers and Instagram to 1.4 million followers.

