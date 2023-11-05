‘I Don’t Know What to Think’: He Has Women in Multiple Area Codes and Wants Me to Play My Role

I met the perfect man while at a concert with friends several months ago. It turns out he’s a tour manager for a celebrity musician. He approached me after the concert when he noticed me in the audience. Soon after, I found myself dating this dope man who has me smiling from ear to ear. His tour was coming to an end when we met, and now he gives me the majority of his free time.

This man is truly spoiling me. We spend two to three nights a week together, whether it be fine dining, walks on the beach, or other romantic outings that involve being showered with gifts. He’s extremely attentive to my needs, and we’re coming up on five months together, but he hasn’t made it known that we’re exclusively dating. So, I asked. And his response completely caught me off guard. He stated that it was time for him to go back on tour and that he is a man who enjoys multiple women.

Stock photo of Black woman thinking. (Photo: Pexels.com)

What? Multiple women! I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, and he was saying it as if he wasn’t telling me something that was completely offending my sensibilities. Once I calmed down, I was able to have a normal conversation with him about where he and I stand. But his stance didn’t change whatsoever. He was adamant about the fact that I would be his main woman in our hometown.

I feel all of the gifts and endless dates were a form of grooming. He told me, “look, how much I spoil you, and this is just the beginning.” My connection with him is stronger than any I’ve had with any man in had in a long time, and partially because we haven’t been intimate. He wants to wait, claiming that sex would just be the icing on the cake.

He also commented on the fact that he had introduced me to his father and teen daughter, but now I understand why his mother wasn’t interested in meeting. She knew that I happened to be one of many and that there was no point. He claims that’s not the case and that his mother was not feeling well when I came over. He wants me to play my position and let things flow and do what they’re going to do — just see where we end up. I don’t know what to think.

Should I take a free-spirited approach to this relationship and stay in my lane, or read the writing on the wall and bounce?

