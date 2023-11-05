My Sugar Momma Wants to Leave Her Husband for Me, and He’s Funding Our Relationship

I’m a 25-year-old sugar baby and proud of it! My sugar momma is 57 and married with kids older than me. We met when I was a waiter at a restaurant that she frequented with her girlfriends. They were there one Sunday afternoon, and I was waiting on them. They made jokes about renting me for a weekend, and I politely said I would have to decline. I was slightly embarrassed.

Before leaving the restaurant, my ‘sugar momma-to-be’ approached me and apologized for her and her friends’ rude behavior. I told her it was no big deal, and she offered to take me out to dinner to formally make amends. We ended up going out to eat a week later, and I had a better time than I was expecting to have. She was actually very funny and witty and had a laugh and smile that were super infectious. As time progressed, things turned into a sugar baby/sugar momma dynamic. She buys me things and gives me money, and, in turn, I make her feel good in every way.

Stock photo of stressed-out Black man (Photo: Getty Images)

Now that several months have gone by, I can tell that my sugar momma has developed an attachment and feelings for me. She can be possessive at times, but it’s nothing that I can’t handle for now. We were in bed watching a movie when she truly dropped a bomb on me. She told me she was leaving her husband. I was completely floored. ‘What do you mean you’re leaving your husband?’ That was just one question I had for her. He’s the one who has been funding our lives and escapades to my knowledge. How will we survive without him?

She doesn’t seem to be the least bit concerned. She said we would be fine without his money and that she has a considerable nest egg saved herself. The thing is, I don’t want to be in an actual relationship with my sugar momma, but I am not sure how to tell her that without breaking her heart. Should I let my sugar momma leave her husband for me or break things off with her to encourage her to stay with him?

Read the original story here.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.

