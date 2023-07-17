‘His Name Should Be FAkon!’: Fans Clown Akon Over His Hairline After He Admits That ‘Coming to America’ Inspired Him to Lie About Being an African Prince

Authentic is likely not the word that fans would use to describe Akon these days.

The music executive had fans in tears from laughter after he admitted to lying about growing up with meek resources and about being an African prince in the past.

Despite singing about being a survivor on the 2005 smash record “Soul Survivor,” which is performed by Jeezy but features Akon on the chorus, there really was not much he had to endure. In fact, his lifestyle was the complete opposite; lying about having to survive was just a storyline he came up with.

Akon. (Photo: @akon/Instagram)

“My parents was actually really wealthy. I was living in New Jersey. We lived in a three-story house, just me and my older brother. So when I think about it, we were just bored as hell,” claimed the “Locked Up” artist when he appeared on a recent episode of “Drink Champs.”

He added, “I think a lot of my choices came from wanting to be accepted, you know? So that’s how I got caught into all the things that I got caught into, including cars. Because cars made me feel special. I was young, I could drive with the most elite vehicles, and I ran with the scenario that I was an African prince.”

Akon went on to explain that his tall tale of being royalty was inspired by Eddie Murphy’s flick “Coming To America.” “That’s what motivated it,” he exclaimed.

Elsewhere in the interview, he addressed the comical controversy of him gifting rapper French Montana a fake Hublot watch from Canal Street in 2005.

“Me and French got got that day. I’m the one that lost money. I bought two of them watches, one for me and one for him … I didn’t know what a Hublot was. I just knew that I liked that, it was a nice watch,” he explained. Akon recently made up for the snafu by gifting his his friend a real watch.

On social media, fans could not help but call Akon out over some of his antics, including his new hairline and the Dior vest he wore during the interview.

Yo this Akon hairline challenge is the funniest shit I’ve ever scene 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂You guys got me rolling!! Send more please!!! pic.twitter.com/7Jl0gniGbC — AKON (@Akon) October 18, 2022

They wrote:

“You can tell from that fit that he still gets stuff from the same person that got that watch for him.”

“He bought the watch, and they threw in the hair piece and the suit to go with it.”

“Hairline is fake, watch is fake and his Dior is fake! His name should be FAkon!”

Akon previously revealed that he also used his brother Bu as his body double for performances in the early 2000s. Only time will tell if he will disclose other hilarious schemes.