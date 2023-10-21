Rickey Smiley Is Stricken By ‘Despair’ and ‘Grief’ Nine Months After the Death of His Son Brandon as the Comedian Continues to Fight for Rights to See His 3-Year-Old Granddaughter

Rickey Smiley is feeling the weight of seasonal depression brought on by the cooler autumn temperatures. The entertainer also has been mourning the tragic loss of his firstborn child, Brandon Smiley, since January, as well as the pain of being estranged from his son’s daughter, Storm.

“The changing of the season is triggering. Sadness, anger, despair, confusion, complication, hurt, irritation, pain, grief, worry, paranoia, pressure, distance, spiritual warfare, is just some of what I’m feeling,” wrote Rickey in an X post on Oct. 20 ahead of a show in Columbus, Ohio.

Rickey Smiley is still struggling to gain visitation of his granddaughter eight months after his son Brandon Smiley’s funeral. (Photos: @Rickeysmileyofficial/Instagram)

“I miss my son and I keep dreaming about my granddaughter and it’s tearing me apart,” Rickey continued. “I miss my consistent, loving and genuine Grandparents who’ve gone on to be with God… no one on this earth would understand but them.”

The morning radio show host opened up in past months about his fight to gain grandparents’ rights to ensure he and his family continue to nurture their relationship with the 3-year-old.

In an April Instagram Live, Rickey claimed his last time seeing Storm was at Brandon’s February homegoing service. He said he made several attempts to contact the child’s mother to schedule meetings and invited them both to a family Easter gathering. His requests were allegedly ignored, forcing the comic to pursue legal intervention.

He also divulged that Brandon and Storm’s mother shared a rocky relationship and that the aspiring entertainer also endured obstacles to gain access to his only child. “You’re hurting her, you’re hurting her. The best thing ever happen to me was having my grandparents around and just having wonderful grandparents,” said Rickey in the live session.

In four short months, the “Friday After Next” actor will mark a year since he laid his son to rest. The 32-year-old tragically passed away in January reportedly from fentanyl and alcohol toxicity. For years, he struggled with addiction. The milestone could also mark a year of estrangement for Rickey and Storm.

Elsewhere in his emotional post, Rickey wrote, “Can’t even go to the cemetery to visit my Grandma’s grave because Brandon is buried next to her, bad mistake on my end to do that so I’m stuck as far as that… just ain’t going.”

On Instagram, where Rickey also shared the post, his supporters flooded him with comments. One wrote: “I literally just want to hug u so tight and let u know This Too Shall and Will Pass!!! You have amazing family/friends/fans who LOVE and respect the crap outta you and are praying so hard for you!!!!! God bless you.”

Two others said, “The changing of the seasons is definitely a trigger” and “I just want to you are one of the strongest person I don’t know but your so special like your a gift…Rickey u are my HERO KEEP HEAD UP IAM ROOTING FOR U ALWAYS.”

Even through his own sorrow, Rickey wished love and happiness to his fans and promised that he would still show up for his scheduled performance. The BET “Comic View” alum also has three other children, and for many others he has served as a father figure.