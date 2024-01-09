Rickey Smiley Addresses Viral Video of Him Crying, Debunking Critics Who Think Katt Williams Dogging Him Out In Scathing Interview Took Toll on Him Emotionally

Rickey Smiley says “nobody on earth is going to break” him in his response to narratives claiming he cried during a Facebook Live because of Katt Williams’ tirade against him and other comedians.

The radio show host cleared up speculation that bullying from his comedic peer, critics, and his Omega Phi Phi Franternity brothers on Jan. 8, just three days after the emotional clip began circulating, were the catalyst for his tears.

Rickey Smiley (left) says viral video of him crying has nothing to do with Katt Williams (right) dogging him on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. (Photos: @rickeysmileyofficial/Instagram, @kattwilliams/Instagram)

In his response to speculative reports, Rickey explained that his raw emotions spilling out for everyone to see was a culmination of grief following the death of his son, Brandon Smiley, a particularly touching gospel song, and mounting anxiety as the one-year anniversary of his son’s tragedy draws near. Not insults spewed by Williams on the viral “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Jan. 3.

The clip many have witnessed was recorded as part of the praise break, which Rickey regularly livestreams during his radio show broadcast. “When I played it [‘God is Good’ by Johnathan McReynolds] it deeply triggered me. … I had to remove myself from the morning show. I went to make coffee … and it just hit me and I started crying,” he said.

Rickey Smiley goes live nearly every day he wasn't just recording himself crying, he wasn't crying over Katt Williams but thinking of his son he's broke down on camera several times he just expressed the other day it's the month of his son's passing so he was triggered pic.twitter.com/epuL5RL3ON — Nicole (@Nprezzed) January 7, 2024

The actor explained the song’s significance is tied to the moment he learned his 32-year-old son passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, from accidental drug and alcohol intoxication. For years, the young man struggled with addiction, a vice that his father said ran in the family.

“It wasn’t about how I’m being treated by people that don’t know me or … how I’m being treated right now, made fun of, and dogged out,” added Rickey. “People took that and said I was crying because of what was said about me.”

Elsewhere, Rickey explained the moment of vulnerability did not “make me less of a man because I cry.”

“I’m crying now because I didn’t cry when it happened ’cause I had to man up and protect my family,” he continued. “I didn’t get an opportunity to grieve. … It’s really kicking my a— mentally and emotionally.”

During Williams podcast appearance, he slammed his “Friday After Next” co-star for claiming he was originally considered for the role of Money Mike.

Among the insults hurled at Rickey, Williams said, “I don’t know why he would lose a child and come on the air and start lying. That’s why people believe in rituals right there.”

The “Pimp Chronicles” jokester also claimed his peer was only hired for roles that required him to wear a dress. In Smiley’s initial response to the remarks, the on-air personality revealed he auditioned for Williams’ role — a fact that would later be backed by the film’s creator, Ice Cube — and that he harbored no ill feelings for his “First Sunday” cast mate.