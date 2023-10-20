Why We Live for Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Insider Updates on the House Speaker Dysfunction: ‘They Need to Go Back to the Drawing Board’

As the U.S. House continues to devolve into discord over which representative will become the new House Speaker, one House member is working to keep the chaos light as she reveals the day-to-day affairs within her chamber of Congress.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat representing Texas’ 30th District, is taking to her timeline on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to offer some much-needed, real-time accounts of House happenings as well as some fresh perspective.

U.S. House Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) (Photo: Facebook/Jasmine Crockett)

House GOP members still can’t come to one accord on who will replace Kevin McCarthy after the House voted to vacate his seat. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was a frontrunner who received enough votes to seize the speaker nomination, but he pulled out due to concerns over his support of Donald Trump and debunked claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trending Today:

Rep. Jim Jordan still can’t rack up enough support among his fellow Republicans. Many of his moderate peers are also concerned over his hardline endorsements of Trump, but other firebrand conservatives aren’t budging on their desire to put someone in the seat who will execute their agenda.

And all the while, Ms. Crockett has been keeping it real with how she and other Congress members are faring in an entertaining fashion.

Just today, she tweeted about how the “raggedy” Republicans in the House chamber are wasting time and disclosed an apparent effort on Rep. Jordan’s end to call speaker votes all weekend. Y’all… I’m sure someone is about to be offended but these Repubs are RAGGEDY! Gym wants to call speaker votes all weekend! Sir, the MATH AIN’T MATHING!

To add insult to injury, one of HIS SUPPORTERS, opted to go into the war zone! Yes, one rolled all the way to ISRAEL! They need to go back to the drawing board, maybe find a non election denying, non insurrectionist… I know the pickings may be slim on their side or elevate whoever can get 217 & let us Dems know when you are ready! STOP WASTING OUR TIME!

On Thursday, she gave some updates on what’s really going on behind closed doors by recounting an alleged spat between Reps. McCarthy and Gaetz.

Ok… this may be the SPEAKER UPDATE for the day, or not (whew):

1) We didn’t vote at noon, as scheduled—and I have no idea if we are voting today or not 🤯.

2) Gym was dropping out this morning & as of an hour ago, he isn’t.

3) Rep Ken “Knuck if you” Buck warned Jordan that… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) October 19, 2023

You can check out the rest of Crockett’s timeline here.

Crockett recently just earned some national name recognition after she ripped House Republicans apart for trying to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Biden for some unproven and unfounded connections to his son Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings.

“When we start talking about things that look like evidence, they wanna act like they blind. They don’t know what this is,” Crockett told House Republicans in September while holding up photos from Donald Trump’s indictment of classified documents that were kept in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. “These are our national secrets; looks like in the sh–ter to me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Crockett, a former Texas state representative and public defender, became a U.S. representative in January, representing Texas’ district that covers portions of Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

As for the House Speaker situation, things still aren’t looking good. There’s no end in sight to the Republican dissension at play. The Washington Post reported that Jordan failed Friday on a third ballot to secure the gavel, so Republicans have ditched him as their nominee. The House is in recess until Monday, and Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors to discuss next steps.

The House has been without a Speaker for two weeks now, leaving critical and time-sensitive domestic and international affairs up in the air, like the looming government shutdown deadline and thorny calls to send aid to Israel in the war against Hamas.

Read the original story here.